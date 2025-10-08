Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country music singer Zach Bryan has responded after angering Republicans with lyrics appearing to condemn Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

In a early recording of a new song titled “The Fading of the Red White and Blue”, the 29-year-old “Pink Skies” musician describes ICE agents breaking down doors and leaving children frightened.

But after facing criticism from some conservatives, Bryan said he does not support either “radicalised side” of US politics, adding that he was speaking as “a 29-year-old man who is just as confused” by America’s division “as everyone else”.

“This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything,” he said. “When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle.

Bryan also said he wrote and posted the song months ago, adding that the frenzy “shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media”.

“Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.”

The Grammy Award-winning singer, who served in the Navy, continued: “I love this country, and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn’t speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou asshole, just a 29-year-old man who is just as confused as everyone else.

“To see how much s*** it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we’re all one bird and American. To be clear I’m on neither of these radical sides.

He added: “To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I’m trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes. Everyone have a great day and I love each and every one of ya!!!”

Bryan shared a follow-up post in which he said he is struggling to see where his bearings “even are anymore”.

open image in gallery Zach Bryan released a teaser for his new song, 'The Fading of the Red White and Blue' ( Getty )

“The last few months of my life, l’ve been scrutinised by more people than I ever thought possible,” he wrote. “I feel like l’ve tried my hardest in so many ways and it’s so hard to see where my bearings even are anymore. Been falling off a cliff while trying to grow wings at the same time.

“I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxxed or accosted on the internet or worse; the violence and heartbreak we’ve faced in the last few months! God speed ol sons I’m out.”

The lyrics that appeared to be critical of police officers and ICE agents reads: “Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail / Some out of town boys been given a cell / I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you / My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got.

open image in gallery Zach Bryan shared a statement about the controversy on Instagram ( Instagram )

“The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone,” he continues.

Bryan is best known for his 2023 song “I Remember Everything,” featuring fellow country star Kacey Musgraves. The track appears on his fourth studio album, Zach Bryan, released in 2023.

He has largely refrained from wading into politics, previously describing himself as libertarian. However, in 2023, he voiced his support for the transgender community amid the backlash Bud Light faced for its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

open image in gallery Country star said ‘the song is about all of us coming out of this divided space’ ( Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive, I thought,” Bryan wrote on X at the time.

That same year, he was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of obstruction of investigation after interfering with a traffic stop involving his security guard. In dashcam footage of the arrest, he was shown having a heated exchange with the highway patrol officer. He later gave fans further insight into his arrest on X.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Bryan wrote. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

He took full responsibility for provoking the arrest, saying he was “an idiot” and “should’ve been smarter” about his actions.