Zach Bryan climbs over fence to confront Gavin Adcock at Oklahoma festival amid feud
Video captured the near-fight between the two artists, have
Long-feuding country singers Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock nearly got into a fight at an Oklahoma music festival over the weekend after Bryan scaled a barbed wire fence in an apparent attempt to confront Adcock.
The sparring singers were at each other’s necks moments before Adcock was set to take the stage at the Born & Raised Festival in Pryor on Saturday, according to videos shared on social media.
Footage shows Bryan, 29, jumping over the barbed-wire fence and attempting to rush toward Adcock, 26, before getting held back by security.
“Do you wanna fight like a man? Open the gate,” Bryan tells Adcock in one clip of the scuffle. Other footage shows Bryan shouting and threatening Adcock that he’ll “f***ing kill” him as Adcock eggs him on, saying, “Come on over here and meet me with a world of hell, buddy.”
Bryan can then be heard shouting “f*** you” and “you’re a pussy online.”
Bryan eventually hopped the fence, but was quickly stopped in his tracks by security guards as he yelled at Adcock.
Adcock didn’t do much as Bryan was removed from the situation, but later posted a video of the incident on Instagram, writing, “When you get death threats from Sack Cryin before you headline in his hometown.”
“Eat a Snickers, bro,” Adcock added.
The country singers had been feuding since earlier this summer, when Adcock slammed Bryan’s reaction to a young fan saying they were upset they couldn’t meet him after a show.
“You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello,” Bryan wrote in a comment on TikTok. “I went out and took pictures both night one and night three. I had a third show the next day, and it was late, I needed rest…. GOMD.”
Adcock waded into the drama, writing on X, “If you can’t handle the criticism of a 14-year-old old why do people idolize you? That kid was head over heels to meet you and spent/ parents spent a ton of money to see you.”
“He’s got feelings too and a you’re a ‘grown man’ nearly 30 They’re the only reason you are around,” Adcock said.
Adcock later took to Rolling Stone’s Nashville Now podcast to slam Bryan’s character, saying, “I think that Zach Bryan puts on a big mask in his day-to-day life and sometimes he can’t help but rip it off and show his true colors.”
“I don’t know if Zach Bryan’s really that great of a person,” he added.
Neither singer has made a public statement about their near-fight or months-long feud.
