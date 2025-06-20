Kacey Musgraves cancels Nashville show after breaking rib in ‘extremely hard fall’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kacey Musgraves has been forced to reschedule her upcoming Nashville appearance after taking a nasty fall in Mexico.

The country music star, 36, who was scheduled to perform at the Sing for Science event on Sunday, suffered a broken rib.

Posting X-ray images of her injury on her Instagram Story on Friday, Musgraves wrote: “Sooo I’m in Mexico with a f***ing broken rib. Wednesday night it was raining and I was running to grab some towels and had an extremely hard fall on some very slick tile I didn’t see.

“Thankful I didn’t smack my head but I landed very very hard on my back left ribcage and I broke rib number 6,” she revealed. “This s*** is no joke. I’m in a lot of pain and doing ANYTHING is extremely difficult but I’m managing and being well taken care of.”

She added: “There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville for the @singforscience event with @paulstamets on Sunday at @theryman.”

open image in gallery Kacey Musgraves suffered a broken rib after taking a nasty fall in Mexico ( spaceykacey/Instagram )

Apologizing for the “inconvenice,” she said: “I am extremely bummed to have to reschedule as I have been looking forward to this for months but there is literally no other option.”

Musgraves noted that the concert would now be taking place on September 18 and that all tickets for the Sunday show would remain valid for the new date.

“Fans will have up to 30 days if they can’t make it to the new date,” she said, directing people to visit Ryman.com for more information.

open image in gallery Musgraves was scheduled to perfom at the Sing for Science event in Nashville on Sunday ( Getty Images )

The rescheduled Sing for Science live taping, taking place at the Ryman Auditorium, will see the eight-time Grammy-winning “Follow Your Arrow” singer in conversation with world-renowned fungi expert Paul Stamets.

“Together, they’ll delve into the fascinating world of psilocybin, exploring what gives ‘magic mushrooms’ their magic,” according to the Ryman website. “Discover how psilocybin is revolutionizing mental health care, its extraordinary biology, and its profound potential to change lives.”

Musgraves is next set to perform at the Zootown Festival on July 5 in Missoula, Montana, followed by performances at Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, Iowa, on August 2 and Up in the Sky Festival in Aspen, Colorado, on August 9.

The “Late to the Party” singer is famous for blending traditional country music with progressive lyrical themes.

She has released six studio albums, including her debut album Same Trailer Different Park (2013), Pageant Material (2015), A Very Kacey Christmas (2016), Golden Hour (2018), Star-Crossed (2021), and Deeper Well (2024).