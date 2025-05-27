Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 American Music Awards, held live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, celebrated some of the biggest names in music this year.

Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, this year’s show saw Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, and Eminem walk away with the big awards.

Eilish, who didn’t attend the show because of her world tour, took home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favourite Touring Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Pop Song.

Beyoncé took home the awards for Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album, while SZA won both Favourite R&B Song and Favourite Female R&B Artist.

Eminem won his first AMA in 15 years, for Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Hip-hop Album, and Post Malone took home the prizes for Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Country Song.

Other winners include Becky G for Favourite Female Latin Artist, RM for Favourite K-Pop Artist, Doechii for Social Song of the Year, Gracie Abrams for Best New Artist, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Favourite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year.

Janet Jackson performed a medley of her career's biggest hits and received the Icon Award, saying she didn't “consider myself an icon.”

“I’m so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous; we weren’t raised like that,” Jackson said. “We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

open image in gallery Janet Jackson performs during the 2025 American Music Awards ( Getty Images )

Rod Stewart, who closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his children.

“I am absolutely flabbergasted, I didn’t know they were here, my children,” he said. “When I started singing in the early 60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it was because I had this burning ambition to sing. That’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be rich or famous, and so many years later, I’m here.”

Below is the full list of winners.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Morgan Wallen

Post Malone

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gracie Abrams (WINNER)

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tommy Richman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter”

Chappell Roan: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli xcx: “BRAT”

Gracie Abrams: “The Secret of Us”

Future & Metro Boomin: “We Don’t Trust You”

Kendrick Lamar: “GNX”

Post Malone: “F-1 Trillion”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift: “The Tortured Poets Department”

SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish: “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)

Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”

Chappell Roan: “Good Luck, Babe!”

Hozier: “Too Sweet”

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen: “I Had Some Help”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”

Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”

SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Doechii: “Anxiety” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan: “Hot to Go!”

Djo: “End of Beginning”

Lola Young: “Messy”

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVOURITE TOURING ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)

Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”

KAROL G: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVOURITE MALE POP ARTIST

Bruno Mars (WINNER)

Benson Boone

Hozier

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

FAVOURITE FEMALE POP ARTIST

Billie Eilish (WINNER)

Chappell Roan

Lady Gaga

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE POP ALBUM

Billie Eilish: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)

Chappell Roan: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”

Charli XCX: “Brat”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Short n’ Sweet”

Taylor Swift: “The Tortured Poets Department”

FAVOURITE POP SONG

Billie Eilish: “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)

Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile”

Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”

Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”

FAVOURITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Post Malone (WINNER)

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shaboozey

FAVOURITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Ella Langley

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

FAVOURITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP

Dan + Shay (WINNER)

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

FAVOURITE COUNTRY ALBUM

Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)

Jelly Roll: “Beautifully Broken”

Megan Moroney: “Am I Okay?”

Post Malone: “F-1 Trillion”

Shaboozey: “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”

FAVOURITE COUNTRY SONG

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen: “I Had Some Help” (WINNER)

Jelly Roll: “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph: “High Road”

Luke Combs: “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

FAVOURITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Eminem (WINNER)

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, The Creator

FAVOURITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

Doechii

GloRilla

Latto

Sexyy Red

FAVOURITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Eminem: “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” (WINNER)

Future & Metro Boomin: “We Don’t Trust You”

Gunna: “one of wun”

Kendrick Lamar: “GNX”

Tyler, The Creator: “CHROMAKOPIA”

FAVOURITE HIP-HOP SONG

Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us” (WINNER)

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar: “Like That”

GloRilla: “TGIF”

GloRilla & Sexyy Red: “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”

FAVOURITE MALE R&B ARTIST

The Weeknd (WINNER)

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

PARTYNEXTDOOR

Usher

FAVOURITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST

SZA (WINNER)

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

Tyla

FAVOURITE R&B ALBUM

The Weeknd: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (WINNER)

Bryson Tiller: “Bryson Tiller”

PARTYNEXTDOOR: “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”

PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake: “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”

SZA: “SOS Deluxe: Lana”

FAVOURITE R&B SONG

SZA “Saturn” (WINNER)

Chris Brown: “Residuals”

Muni Long: “Made For Me”

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti: “Timeless”

Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”

FAVOURITE MALE LATIN ARTIST

Bad Bunny (WINNER)

Feid

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Tito Double P

FAVOURITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST

Becky G (WINNER)

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Shakira

Young Miko

FAVOURITE LATIN DUO or GROUP

Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)

Calibre 50

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Firme

Grupo Frontera

FAVOURITE LATIN ALBUM

Bad Bunny: “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (WINNER)

Fuerza Regida: “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”

Peso Pluma: “ÉXODO”

Rauw Alejandro: “Cosa Nuestra”

Tito Double P: “INCÓMODO”

FAVOURITE LATIN SONG

Shakira: “Soltera” (WINNER)

Bad Bunny: “DtMF”

FloyyMenor X Cris Mj: “Gata Only”

Karol G: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida: “Tu Boda”

FAVOURITE ROCK ARTIST

Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)

Hozier

Linkin Park

Pearl Jam

Zach Bryan

FAVOURITE ROCK ALBUM

Twenty One Pilots: “Clancy” (WINNER)

Hozier: “Unreal Unearth: Unending”

Koe Wetzel: “9 lives”

The Marías: “Submarine”

Zach Bryan: “The Great American Bar Scene”

FAVOURITE ROCK SONG

Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine” (WINNER)

Green Day: “Dilemma”

Hozier: “Too Sweet”

Myles Smith: “Stargazing”

Zach Bryan: “Pink Skies”

FAVOURITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Charli XCX

David Guetta

John Summit

Marshmello

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)

Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)

Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast

Twisters: The Album

Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

FAVOURITE AFROBEATS ARTIST

Tyla (WINNER)

Asake

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

FAVOURITE K-POP ARTIST

RM (WINNER)

Ateez

Jimin

ROSÉ

Stray Kids