American Music Awards 2025: Full list of winners as Billie Eilish sweeps 7 awards
The AMAs were held live at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas this year
The 2025 American Music Awards, held live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, celebrated some of the biggest names in music this year.
Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, this year’s show saw Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Post Malone, SZA, and Eminem walk away with the big awards.
Eilish, who didn’t attend the show because of her world tour, took home seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Favourite Touring Artist, Favourite Female Pop Artist, Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Pop Song.
Beyoncé took home the awards for Favourite Female Country Artist and Favourite Country Album, while SZA won both Favourite R&B Song and Favourite Female R&B Artist.
Eminem won his first AMA in 15 years, for Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Hip-hop Album, and Post Malone took home the prizes for Favourite Male Country Artist and Favourite Country Song.
Other winners include Becky G for Favourite Female Latin Artist, RM for Favourite K-Pop Artist, Doechii for Social Song of the Year, Gracie Abrams for Best New Artist, and Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars for Favourite Music Video and Collaboration of the Year.
Janet Jackson performed a medley of her career's biggest hits and received the Icon Award, saying she didn't “consider myself an icon.”
“I’m so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon. My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous; we weren’t raised like that,” Jackson said. “We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”
Rod Stewart, who closed out the show with a performance of “Forever Young,” received the Lifetime Achievement Award from five of his children.
“I am absolutely flabbergasted, I didn’t know they were here, my children,” he said. “When I started singing in the early 60s, well before all of you lot were here, the reason I got into it was because I had this burning ambition to sing. That’s all I wanted to do. I didn’t want to be rich or famous, and so many years later, I’m here.”
Below is the full list of winners.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Gracie Abrams (WINNER)
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter”
Chappell Roan: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli xcx: “BRAT”
Gracie Abrams: “The Secret of Us”
Future & Metro Boomin: “We Don’t Trust You”
Kendrick Lamar: “GNX”
Post Malone: “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift: “The Tortured Poets Department”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish: “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)
Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”
Chappell Roan: “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier: “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen: “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”
Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Luther”
Marshmello & Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Doechii: “Anxiety” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan: “Hot to Go!”
Djo: “End of Beginning”
Lola Young: “Messy”
Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVOURITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile” (WINNER)
Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us”
Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVOURITE MALE POP ARTIST
Bruno Mars (WINNER)
Benson Boone
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
FAVOURITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish (WINNER)
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish: “Hit Me Hard and Soft” (WINNER)
Chappell Roan: “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX: “Brat”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift: “The Tortured Poets Department”
FAVOURITE POP SONG
Billie Eilish: “Birds of a Feather” (WINNER)
Benson Boone: “Beautiful Things”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars: “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter: “Espresso”
Teddy Swims: “Lose Control”
FAVOURITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Post Malone (WINNER)
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Shaboozey
FAVOURITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
FAVOURITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay (WINNER)
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
FAVOURITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé: “Cowboy Carter” (WINNER)
Jelly Roll: “Beautifully Broken”
Megan Moroney: “Am I Okay?”
Post Malone: “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey: “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
FAVOURITE COUNTRY SONG
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen: “I Had Some Help” (WINNER)
Jelly Roll: “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph: “High Road”
Luke Combs: “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Shaboozey: “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVOURITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Eminem (WINNER)
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
FAVOURITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Sexyy Red
FAVOURITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Eminem: “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” (WINNER)
Future & Metro Boomin: “We Don’t Trust You”
Gunna: “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar: “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator: “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAVOURITE HIP-HOP SONG
Kendrick Lamar: “Not Like Us” (WINNER)
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar: “Like That”
GloRilla: “TGIF”
GloRilla & Sexyy Red: “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA: “Luther”
FAVOURITE MALE R&B ARTIST
The Weeknd (WINNER)
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
Usher
FAVOURITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST
SZA (WINNER)
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
Tyla
FAVOURITE R&B ALBUM
The Weeknd: “Hurry Up Tomorrow” (WINNER)
Bryson Tiller: “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR: “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake: “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA: “SOS Deluxe: Lana”
FAVOURITE R&B SONG
SZA “Saturn” (WINNER)
Chris Brown: “Residuals”
Muni Long: “Made For Me”
The Weeknd & Playboi Carti: “Timeless”
Tommy Richman: “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVOURITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
FAVOURITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G (WINNER)
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
FAVOURITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda (WINNER)
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
FAVOURITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny: “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS” (WINNER)
Fuerza Regida: “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma: “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro: “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P: “INCÓMODO”
FAVOURITE LATIN SONG
Shakira: “Soltera” (WINNER)
Bad Bunny: “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj: “Gata Only”
Karol G: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida: “Tu Boda”
FAVOURITE ROCK ARTIST
Twenty One Pilots (WINNER)
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Zach Bryan
FAVOURITE ROCK ALBUM
Twenty One Pilots: “Clancy” (WINNER)
Hozier: “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel: “9 lives”
The Marías: “Submarine”
Zach Bryan: “The Great American Bar Scene”
FAVOURITE ROCK SONG
Linkin Park: “The Emptiness Machine” (WINNER)
Green Day: “Dilemma”
Hozier: “Too Sweet”
Myles Smith: “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan: “Pink Skies”
FAVOURITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Marshmello
FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK
Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 (WINNER)
Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
Twisters: The Album
Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast
FAVOURITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Tyla (WINNER)
Asake
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
FAVOURITE K-POP ARTIST
RM (WINNER)
Ateez
Jimin
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments