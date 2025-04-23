American Music Awards: Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with 10 nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for 10 American Music Awards, the most of any artist this year.

Lamar, a three-time AMA winner, is nominated in eight categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year. He is nominated three times in the Favorite Hip-Hop Song category — which he has yet to win — for “Not Like Us,” “Like That” (with Future and Metro Boomin), and “Luther” (with SZA). Lamar has the chance to tie Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston for the most AMAs in a single year if he wins in all eight categories.

Post Malone received eight nominations and will go head-to-head with Lamar in several categories, including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year.

Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each received seven nominations. This year marks the first time the latter two have been nominated for AMAs.

Joining Roan and Shaboozey as first-time AMA nominees are Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, Tyla, Sabrina Carpenter, and Zach Bryan.

Taylor Swift, the artist with the most AMAs in history, received six nominations and could add to her 40 wins. Also nominated for six awards are Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen, and SZA.

The full list of nominees can be viewed on the AMAs website.

The 51st AMAs will be hosted by Jennifer Lopez on May 26. This year’s ceremony will take place in Las Vegas.

Dating back to 1974, the AMAs were created by legendary producer Dick Clark and are the world’s largest fan-voted award show.

This year, the AMAs introduced several new categories, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Social Song of the Year. Roan is the only artist nominated in all three.

Fans can vote in all categories through Thursday, May 15 at 11:59:59pm PT on the AMAs website. Voting for Collaboration of the Year and Social Song of the Year will remain open through the first 30 minutes of the award show’s broadcast.