Webby Awards 2025: Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Travis Kelce announced among winners
The winners will be honored at a ceremony May 12 in New York City
Snoop Dogg has been announced as a special achievement recipient at this year’s Webby Awards, honoring the best internet content and creators.
The rapper has been honored with the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his work with Death Row Records, plus multiple alcohol, ice cream, and cannabis brands.
Walton Goggins will be honored at the 2025 ceremony with another special achievement award after winning best actor for his performances across streaming projects, including The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout.
Other special achievement recipients include Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcello Hernández, the MeidasTouch Podcast, and Norman Teague. Dr. Fei-Fei Li will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to artificial intelligence and leadership in advancing human-centered AI.
The Webby Awards started in 1996 by honoring websites. But it’s grown since then to include new technologies like apps and software as well as social media and games.
In addition to the special achievement awards, winners — who will be honored in a ceremony hosted by comedian Ilana Glazer at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 12 — have also been announced by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences across all categories.
Other recipients include Lady Gaga for her website, Mariah Carey's “It's Time” partnership with KAY Jewelers, RuPaul's Drag Race: The Pit Stop, Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” music video, and Brian Cox's Brian Cox Goes to College. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Simone Biles were also named winners.
Some mission-driven organizations that won included The Elton John AIDS Foundation, National Immigration Law Center and the Whitney Museum of American Art. This year also marked a new suite of categories that shed a spotlight on the booming creator economy and growing influence of creators. Some of the winners included Zach King, Caleb Simpson, and Jameis Winston.
“This year’s winners represent a masterclass of creativity and innovation," said Jesse Feister, executive director for the Webby Media Group.
"They’ve harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, spark conversations and connect us in new ways. With the introduction of new categories, these creators are being recognized for shaping the future of the digital world.”
Additional reporting by The Associated Press
