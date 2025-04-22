Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg has been announced as a special achievement recipient at this year’s Webby Awards, honoring the best internet content and creators.

The rapper has been honored with the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award for his work with Death Row Records, plus multiple alcohol, ice cream, and cannabis brands.

Walton Goggins will be honored at the 2025 ceremony with another special achievement award after winning best actor for his performances across streaming projects, including The White Lotus, The Righteous Gemstones, and Fallout.

Other special achievement recipients include Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Jools Lebron, Marcello Hernández, the MeidasTouch Podcast, and Norman Teague. Dr. Fei-Fei Li will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for her contributions to artificial intelligence and leadership in advancing human-centered AI.

The Webby Awards started in 1996 by honoring websites. But it’s grown since then to include new technologies like apps and software as well as social media and games.

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg is set to be honored with the Webby Entrepreneur of the Year Award ( Invision )

In addition to the special achievement awards, winners — who will be honored in a ceremony hosted by comedian Ilana Glazer at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on May 12 — have also been announced by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences across all categories.

Other recipients include Lady Gaga for her website, Mariah Carey's “It's Time” partnership with KAY Jewelers, RuPaul's Drag Race: The Pit Stop, Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us” music video, and Brian Cox's Brian Cox Goes to College. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and Simone Biles were also named winners.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were also among the 2025 Webby Award winners ( David Eulitt/Getty Images )

Some mission-driven organizations that won included The Elton John AIDS Foundation, National Immigration Law Center and the Whitney Museum of American Art. This year also marked a new suite of categories that shed a spotlight on the booming creator economy and growing influence of creators. Some of the winners included Zach King, Caleb Simpson, and Jameis Winston.

“This year’s winners represent a masterclass of creativity and innovation," said Jesse Feister, executive director for the Webby Media Group.

"They’ve harnessed the power of the Internet to drive change, spark conversations and connect us in new ways. With the introduction of new categories, these creators are being recognized for shaping the future of the digital world.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press