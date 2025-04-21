Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amelia Dimoldenberg has claimed Matty Healy was serious about kissing her at the end of their Chicken Shop Date.

The 2022 episode ended with The 1975 frontman suggesting, “Let’s kiss. You’ve got to commit to the bit. Let’s do an earnest kiss.”

Healy then leaned toward the host; however, Dimoldenberg side-stepped his move and planted a kiss on his forehead instead.

“He was definitely down to kiss me,” Dimoldenberg, 31, said in a new interview with The Sunday Times.

Dimoldenberg’s confession about the rockstar, who’s now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, comes amid rumors that she dated another of her guests on the show.

Fans had been picking up on flirty vibes between Dimoldenberg and actor Andrew Garfield ever since their interaction on the red carpet at British GQ’s Men of the Year party in 2022 and again at the 2023 Golden Globes.

open image in gallery Matty Healy suggested Dimoldenberg should ‘commit to the bit’ and kiss him during their ‘Chicken Shop Date’ ( YouTube/Chicken Shop Date )

Rumors were reignited when Garfield finally guest-starred on her show in October 2024 and suggested they go on a real-life date.

“I think that we… there’s something going on,” Dimoldenberg told the 41-year-old Amazing Spider-Man star.

“Do you actually think that or is this for the…” he asked, gesturing to the cameras surrounding them. “If this wasn’t here, do you think we’d actually go on a date? Do you think this has f***ed up the fact that we could have actually gone on a date at some point, maybe?”

He then added: “I actually believe, maybe, we could have without all of this.”

open image in gallery Dimoldenberg claims she and Andrew Garfield are just friends ( TikTok / Chicken Shop Date )

However, Dimoldenberg set the record straight on her relationship with Garfield during her interview with the Times.

“We’re friends. I saw him at the Oscars and he’s a great guy, a great person,” she said, adding: “We’ve got such a great dynamic.”

The comedian went on to admit she loves it when her dates leave her viewers wondering if their chemistry was real or for the show, but ultimately, she’s never really interested.

“I’ve got my whole life to be settling down with someone,” she said. “My life is very fast-paced. I’m going traveling, I’m working away, I’m doing all these different things. I feel like I’m really glad to be single at this moment.”