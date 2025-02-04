Beyonce’s face goes viral after historic Grammys win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé’s reaction to winning Best Country Album at the Grammys has gone viral.

The annual awards show took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (2 February). Catch up on all the highlights here.

The pop star, who led the nominations this year with 11 nods, took home the award for Best Country Album for her record Cowboy Carter.

Beyoncé beat out Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, and Lainey Wilson in the competitive category.

Fellow pop behemoth Taylor Swift was the one to present the prize.

The “Single Ladies” star appeared visibly stunned to hear her name called out, freezing in motion before looking around at her to see everyone, including her husband Jay-Z, clapping.

Next to her, Beyoncé’s daughter, 13-year-old Blue Ivy, can be seen in the clip clapping and encouraging her frozen mother to stand up and go on stage.

The musician’s shocked straight-faced reaction quickly went viral on social media.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift presents the award for best country album to Beyonce for Cowboy Carter (Chris Pizzello/AP) ( AP )

“Her reaction omg,” wrote one person, with another adding: “I’m screaming at Beyoncé’s reaction to winning the Grammy for Best Country Album. Queen!”

“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” said the singer accepting the award on stage. “Wow! I want to thank God. Oh my God! That I am able to still do what I love after so many years.”

“I’d like to thank all of the incredible country artists that accepted this album. We worked so hard on it,” said Beyoncé, referencing the star-studded tracklist of Cowboy Carter including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer.

She went on to address the criticism she received surrounding her decision to release a country record, stating: “I think sometimes genre is a code word to keep us in our place as artists and I just want to encourage people to do what they’re passionate about and stay persistent.”

Beyoncé thanked her family and her collaborators, adding: “This would haven’t been this album without you.”

“Like to thank God again and my fans and I am still in shock,” she added. “Thank you so much for this honour.”

Presenting Beyoncé with the trophy, Swift reflected on her own country music origins.

“I will never forget standing here, right on this spot, almost exactly 15 years ago, accepting the Grammy Award for Best Country Album,” said Swift, who won the prize for her album Fearless in 2010.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Beyoncé’s win makes her the first Black woman to win in the country music category. She is the most-awarded artist in Grammy history with 32 wins.

In a five-star review of Cowboy Carter, The Independent’s chief music critic wrote: “It’s a record that hurls a lasso around the neck of country music and rides it out into the desert for a good airing. This is Beyoncé’s thrilling mission to take up space for Black women in a genre historically dominated by white men.

“Across 27 tracks, almost all with compellingly muscular melodies, she whips and neigh-neighs through every conceivable form of classic and modern country, roping in elements of opera, rock and hip-hop at her commanding, virtuosic whim.”

Find the full list of 2025 Grammy winners here.