Country star Zach Bryan’s new song lyrics have caught the attention of Homeland Security officials.

Bryan, 29, shared an early recording of a new song on Instagram over the weekend, with the brief snippet including lyrics that appear critical of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids.

MAGA supporters have since voiced their outrage, along with a Homeland Security official who issued a biting response.

Approached for comment by TMZ, Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet that Bryan should “Stick to ‘Pink Skies,’” referencing one of the singer’s most popular songs.

The Independent has contacted DHS and a representative for Bryan for comment.

open image in gallery Homeland Security Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Bryan (pictured) he should ‘Stick to “Pink Skies”’ ( Getty Images for Stagecoach )

Bryan’s new lyrics that drew ire included: “Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail / Some out of town boys been given a cell / I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you / My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got.

“The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone,” he continued.

“The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling / The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing / Got some bad news / The fading of the red, white and blue.”

The Grammy-winning artist’s song has struck a nerve with some Republicans, who are outraged by his condemnation of ICE agents deployed under the Trump administration to deport undocumented immigrants.

“No name Country artist Zach Bryan, slams ICE for deporting criminal illegal immigrants. It’s a stretch calling him an ‘artist’ because he has no talent!” one person raged on X.

A second amplified the message, adding: “Looks like someone doesn’t want a career in country music, anymore. Y’all know what to do.”

Some, however, have applauded and thanked Bryan for “speaking up.”

“Im not a fan of Zach Bryan by any means but calling out ICE in a song as one of the biggest modern country artists is actually huge,” one person wrote on X, while another added: “When Zach Bryan starts getting political and anti-Republican you know it’s gotten bad. Probably loses 1/3 of his fan base and I love he is fine with that.”

Bryan burst onto the country music scene in 2022 with his hit song “Something in the Orange,” which now boasts nearly 1.4 billion plays on Spotify.

His self-titled fourth album (2023) debuted atop the Billboard 200, while its lead single, “I Remember Everything” (featuring Kacey Musgraves), peaked atop the Billboard Hot 100, also earning him a Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

He has largely refrained from wading into politics, previously describing himself as libertarian. However, in 2023, he voiced his support of the transgender community amid the backlash Bud Light faced for its partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

open image in gallery Zach Bryan released a teaser for his new song over the weekend ( Getty )

“I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive, I thought,” Bryan wrote on X at the time.

That same year, he was arrested in Oklahoma on charges of obstruction of investigation after interfering with a traffic stop involving his security guard. In dash cam footage of the arrest, he was shown getting heated with the highway patrol officer. He later gave fans further insight into his arrest on X.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Bryan wrote. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

He took full responsibility for provoking the arrest, saying he was “an idiot” and “should’ve been smarter” about his actions.