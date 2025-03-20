Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tina Knowles swiftly spoke out to defend her family, after Kanye West attacked Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s children.

In a since-deleted post shared on X on Tuesday, West peddled rumors that Beyoncé used in vitro fertilization (IVF) to conceive her and Jay-Z’s seven-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter. The longtime couple also have a 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

West used offensive language to question Rumi and Sir’s cognitive development, saying: “Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r*******.”

Hours later, Beyoncé’s mother posted a video to Instagram where she appeared to mock the rapper’s behavior.

“So I'm on the set of a photoshoot today for my book, and I wanted to tell you a corny joke,” she told viewers. “What happens when a snowman throws a tantrum? He has a meltdown. Y'all know that's funny.”

“It’s hard to remain positive and classy in the face of ignorance and evil,” she wrote in the caption, which has since been edited. “But I know that no weapon formed against me or my family shall prosper. This battle is not mine, but the Lords, I know that God has got this.”

Tina Knowles said that ‘no weapon’ against her family would ‘prosper’ in an apparent response to Kanye West’s post about her grandchildren. ( Getty Images )

After West’s deleted post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children, he shared another message on X to say he loved the fellow rapper and felt “bad.” He said he felt hurt by Jay-Z’s decision to skip West’s first wedding to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, before making claims about the musician’s behavior.

“I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS,” West wrote, referring to his four children with Kardashian. His post also came after he claimed in another since-deleted post that Kardashian took away his parenting rights to their children.

He went on to claim that Jay-Z and Beyoncé “COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN” him over.

“S*** HURTS SO F*** BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F*** ME,” he concluded.

Jay-Z and West have fallen out multiple times throughout the years since their first meeting in 2000 when West produced a track for Beanie Sigel, a signee to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

Their first major public rift occurred after Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to skip West’s wedding to Kardashian in 2014. West told Charlamagne tha God he “was hurt” on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club in 2018. That same year, however, Jay-Z told David Letterman that West was his “little brother.” By 2022, West said that Beyoncé should let her husband cheat on her.

West has faced severe backlash for his antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic remarks on the platform in recent weeks. He sparked outrage as he was recorded wearing a swastika chain around his neck alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Playboi Carti also faced West’s ire after reaching out to Kardashian about working with her and West’s 11-year-old daughter, North.

“HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS,” West wrote. “OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.”

Carti hit back on X: “YE, STFU [shut the f*** up].”