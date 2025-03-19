Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Playboi Carti sent Kanye West a tempered four-letter message after the Donda rapper came after him for wanting to make music with his daughter North West.

“YE,” the 28-year-old “Sky” artist wrote on X Wednesday. “STFU [shut the f*** up].”

Playboi Carti’s message comes a day after the music star reached out to West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian about working with their 11-year-old daughter, who’s famously featured on a few of her dad’s tracks.

“TELL ME[sic] NIECE NORTH SEND ME A SONG,” he wrote, tagging Kim, who then reposted it on her own Instagram story.

West then took to X to mock Playboi Carti. “HEY NORTH YOUR DAD GAVE ME MY BIGGEST SONG AND CO SIGN AND I LEFT HIM OFF OF MY ALBUM BECAUSE OF HIS TWEETS,” West wrote. “OH BUT NORTH YOU MY NIECE I GOTTA USE YOUR VOCALS.”

In a separate post, West added: “I HELD MY TONGUE ABOUT MOT[sic] BEING ON CARTI ALBUM HIM GOING TO MY EX TO ASK MY DAUGHTER TO BE ON A SONG 2 DAYS LATER WAS TOO FAR NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME.”

Playboi Carti’s bid to work with North comes after West dropped a new song entitled “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son King Combs, and North.

West released the track in a post on X, sharing a four-minute and 44-second-long video of a black screen with the music playing over the top.

open image in gallery Playboi Carti (left) told Kanye West to ‘STFU’ on X ( Getty )

“LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams,” his caption read.

Combs is currently being held behind bars at a federal detention center in New York City as he awaits trial for a handful of charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The music producer has denied all of the allegations against him.

In an Instagram post on Monday, The Shade Room shared a recording of an apparent phone call between West and Combs, during which Combs warns West to “be careful.” It’s not clear if West called Combs, or if Combs called West from jail.

open image in gallery Kanye West just released a new song entitled Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs (center), his son King Combs, and North (right) ( Getty )

“This s*** is wicked, wicked, wicked. So you be careful,” Combs can be heard telling West. “I need you out there, you feel me? And have some f***ing fun, because we not having no fun in in here. Get back behind the mic, have some fun, chop up them samples.

“Have some fun. Get back to smiling. F*** these other motherf***ers. They’ll waste your time,” he continued. “So put that love in your heart, and enjoy yourself, man. When I get out there, man, I want to see you f***ing tear down the stadiums. I need to see you back on that stage, actually rapping and actually performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s***.

West then responds: “Yeah, it’s time for me to grab the mic and get back [out there]. I love music again. There was a time when everything was so frustrating. I can’t even explain it.”

Telling West to “jump in [his] bag,” Combs said: “We gonna have years and decades to f***ing fight these motherf***ers.”