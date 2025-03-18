Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has released a new song, which appears to feature disgraced rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs, his son King Combs, and West’s own daughter, North West.

The 47-year-old shared the song, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine”, in a post on X/Twitter on Saturday (15 March).

He captioned the video, which is an entirely blank screen for the duration of the 4 minutes and 44 seconds of the song: “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE new song by PUFF DADDY feat. His son KING COMBS my daughter NORTH WEST and new Yeezy artist from Chicago Jasmine Williams”.

Combs is currently awaiting trial in prison for a litany of charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. In the song, he is apparently on the phone, saying: "I wanna just thank you so much for just taking care of my kids, man."

He added: “Ain't nobody reach out to them, ain't nobody call them."

West is heard replying: "Absolutely, I love you so much man. You raised me. Even when I ain't know you, know what I'm saying?"

The “Heartless” singer also included his 11-year-old daughter North West on the track, as she is heard rapping: "When you see me shining, then you see the light."

She is a musician in her own right, having collaborated with her father before, and announcing last year that she is working on her debut album.

Before he posted the track, the rapper is said to have shared private screenshots of a conversation between himself and his former wife Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children, including North West.

"I’m never speaking with you again," West is reported to have said in the exchange, according to TMZ.

"I asked you at the time if I can trademark her name. You said yes. When she's 18, it goes to her. So stop,” Kardashian is alleged to have said. “I sent paperwork over so she wouldn’t be in the Diddy song to protect her. One person has to trademark!"

The outlet reported that Kardashian also claimed that she and West had an agreement to trademark all of their children's names when they were born "so no one else would [use] them."

"Amend it or I'm going to war," West replied. "And neither of us will recover from the public fallout. You're going to have to kill me."

The rapper has been on and off social media after sharing an anti-semitic rant, before deactivating his X/Twitter account.