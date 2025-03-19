Kanye West launches unhinged attack on Jay-Z and Beyonce’s children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West launched into a social media tirade against his former mentor Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s seven-year-old twins as the rappers’ tumultuous relationship reached a crescendo.

West, 47, peddled rumors that the Texas Hold ‘Em hitmaker used in vitro fertilization to conceive Rumi and Sir Carter while questioning their cognitive development in an X post which was later removed and then reposted.

“Wait has anyone ever seen Jay-Z and Beyonce’s younger kids they're r*******,” he tweeted Tuesday. “No like literally and this is why artificial insemination is such a blessing having r******* children is a choice.”

West reuploaded the post early Wednesday morning, with the addition: “If Twitter take my s**t down them so be it but I need yall to no Jay Z or nobody have no power over me.”

The rapper, who has faced severe backlash for his antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic remarks on the platform in recent weeks, went on to post another seven times about Jay Z and Beyoncé in just over 20 minutes.

The tweets came just hours after West caused further outrage as he was recorded wearing a swastika chain around his neck alongside white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

open image in gallery Kanye West, photographed at the Grammy Awards last month, attacked Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s youngest children on X ( Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

“Concerning the Jay Z and Beyoncé tweet n***** said I woukd [sic] regret it,” he wrote in his most recent post. “I regret taking it down… my Twitter is a one way conversation.”

The rappers have fallen out multiple times throughout the years since their first meeting in 2000, when the West produced a track for Beanie Sigel, a signee to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records.

Their first major public rift occurred after Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to skip West’s wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014. West told Charlamagne tha God he “was hurt” on iHeartRadio’s The Breakfast Club in 2018.

After Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in 2016 while West was performing in New York, the rapper reflected later while on stage that same year, alleging that Jay Z wasn’t supportive of him. The next day, West was hospitalized for stress and exhaustion, reportedly suffering from hallucinations.

In 2018, however, Jay-Z told David Letterman that West was his “little brother.” By 2022, West said that Beyoncé should let her husband cheat on her.

open image in gallery Kanye West and Jay-Z, pictured in 2004, have fallen out and made up multiple times throughout the years ( Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock )

Just hours before attacking Jay-Z and Beyoncé on X, West unloaded on rapper Playboi Carti – who was arrested on aggravated assault charges for an alleged incident involving his girlfriend in 2023 – claiming that they were both violent towards women.

“Carti beat women, I beat women but everybody hate Diddy,” West tweeted on Tuesday evening. Sean “Diddy” Combs awaits trial for a litany of charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

West followed up the X post by tweeting: “Make up sex be crazy after a big fight.”

The 24-time Grammy Award-winning artist has also attacked other hip-hop stars in recent days, including Cardi B, Iggy Azalea and Kendrick Lamar.