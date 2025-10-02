George Michael Estate thanks Taylor Swift for incorporating classic song on new album

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estate of the late pop icon George Michael has issued a statement thanking Taylor Swift for incorporating one of his classic songs into her new album.

Swift’s much-anticipated 12th studio record, The Life of a Showgirl, is set to be released tomorrow, October 3.

It includes a song titled “Father Figure” which features an interpolation of Michael’s 1987 hit of the same name.

In a statement posted to Michael’s official Instagram account, his estate said: “We were delighted when Taylor Swift and her team approached us earlier this year about incorporating an interpolation of George Michael’s classic song ‘Father Figure’ into a brand new song of the same title to be featured on her forthcoming album.

“When we heard the track we had no hesitation in agreeing to this association between two great artists and we know George would have felt the same. George Michael Entertainment wishes Taylor every success with The Life of a Showgirl and ‘Father Figure’.”

Because of the nature of the interpolation, Michael is credited as a co-writer of Swift’s “Father Figure”, along with Swift herself and producers Max Martin and Shellback.

George Michael and Taylor Swift ( Getty )

Michael’s “Father Figure” reached number 11 on the UK charts when it was released in December 1987, and topped the charts in the United States the following January. It was nominated for a Grammy in 1989 and has remained one of the singer’s best-loved songs.

Michael, who made his name as a member of Wham! before an acclaimed solo career, died of natural causes in 2016 at the age of 53.

Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is expected to top international charts upon its release. Her last record, 2024’s Grammy-nominated The Tortured Poets Department, shattered a number of industry records within hours of its release.

Her new record comes after Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and in the wake of her buying back the rights to master recordings of her first six albums.

She is making a number of rare TV and radio appearances to promote the record, including The Graham Norton Show on the BBC on Friday night, as well as on Capital and Heart’s breakfast radio shows earlier that same day.

Friday evening will also mark the launch of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in cinemas, which will feature the world premiere of the music video for the single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with behind-the-scenes footage and lyric videos.

Follow updates about the release of The Life of a Showgirl here.