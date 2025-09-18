Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift will return to The Graham Norton Show next month to discuss her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The singer will appear on the second episode of the new series of the BBC talkshow, where she will appear alongside actors Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Domhnall Gleeson.

Talking about her 12th studio album, the 35-year-old will make her first appearance on the red sofa since 2022, in an episode that also featured U2’s Bono, Oscar-winner Eddie Redmayne and former England footballer Alex Scott.

Swift’s first appearance on the Graham Norton show was way back in 2013 on an all-star show that also featured Richard Gere, John Malkovich and Saoirse Ronan.

open image in gallery The cover of Taylor Swift's 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' ( Republic Records )

Swift’s appearance on Graham Norton’s talk show will be the first televised interview where Swift discusses the album. She previously announced the record on her fiancé Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason.

Little is known about Swift’s new album aside from the record being produced in Switzerland and co-written by Max Martin and Shellback, who co-wrote previous hits such as “Shake It Off” and “We Are Never Getting Back Together”.

This will also be the first project that is not co-written or produced by Jack Antonoff, who has worked with the country-turned-pop-singer since 2014.

“This album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant,” she said on New Heights.

“It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life. That effervescence has come through on this record, and like, as [Kelce] said... bangers.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August ( Getty )

The album is also confirmed to be a standalone record. “There's no other songs coming,” the “Blank Space” singer confirmed. In full, the LP will be 12 songs, celebrating her 12th studio album.

Additionally, artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, who opened for Swift on The Eras Tour, are confirmed to be featured artists on the latest project.

The Life of a Showgirl will be available to fans on 3 October 2025.