Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne has shared her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s final words to her, as she opened up for the first time about the Black Sabbath frontman’s final moments.

Ozzy died aged 76 in January, just weeks after performing a mammoth farewell show with the band he formed in 1968.

In a forthcoming interview on her friend Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, Sharon, 73, told the TV host that Ozzy’s final words to her were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

In August, it was confirmed that his official cause of death was a heart attack and “acute myocardial infarction”, typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ.

The Sun reports that Sharon, who also managed Ozzy for most of his career, recalled how he had woken up at around 4am on 22 July at their home in Buckinghamshire – just 20 minutes later, he was dead.

Sharon said she screamed after finding Ozzy slumped over in the gym at their house, apparently having decided to have an early morning workout despite his ill health at the time.

“He had a heart attack,” she told Morgan. “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t – just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.”

open image in gallery Sharon Osbourne opened up about her husband Ozzy's final moments ( X/Piers Morgan Uncensored )

She continued: “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”

Before going downstairs to the gym, Ozzy had apparently been up and down all night in the bathroom, telling her at one point to “wake up”, before she told him his movements had already woken her.

It was then that he said to her: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon said that Ozzy had been told by his doctor that his final show would kill him.

“He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t,” she said. “But he did it his way.”

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne died weeks after playing an epic farewell show ( Getty )

She described Ozzy’s homecoming funeral procession in Birmingham as “like a dream”, in which she felt she was “looking down at it all”.

“My kids could see and feel how much their father was loved… it was overwhelmingly warm, going back to your home town where you’re really loved.”

Sharon and Ozzy share three children together, daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.

“Grief has now become my friend,” Sharon said, describing the sense of loss she still feels today.

The full interview with Sharon on Piers Morgan Uncensored will air later today (Wednesday 10 December).