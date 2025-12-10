Sharon Osbourne reveals husband Ozzy’s final words to her
Wife and manager of the late Black Sabbath frontman grew emotional as she spoke about his final moments at their home in Buckinghamshire
Sharon Osbourne has shared her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s final words to her, as she opened up for the first time about the Black Sabbath frontman’s final moments.
Ozzy died aged 76 in January, just weeks after performing a mammoth farewell show with the band he formed in 1968.
In a forthcoming interview on her friend Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored, Sharon, 73, told the TV host that Ozzy’s final words to her were: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”
In August, it was confirmed that his official cause of death was a heart attack and “acute myocardial infarction”, typically meaning the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood supply to an organ.
The Sun reports that Sharon, who also managed Ozzy for most of his career, recalled how he had woken up at around 4am on 22 July at their home in Buckinghamshire – just 20 minutes later, he was dead.
Sharon said she screamed after finding Ozzy slumped over in the gym at their house, apparently having decided to have an early morning workout despite his ill health at the time.
“He had a heart attack,” she told Morgan. “I ran downstairs, and there he was, and they were trying to resuscitate him, and I’m like, ‘Don’t – just leave him. Leave him. You can’t. He’s gone.”
She continued: “I knew instantly he’d gone. And they tried and tried, and then they took him by helicopter to the hospital and they tried, and it’s like, ‘He’s gone. Just leave him.’”
Before going downstairs to the gym, Ozzy had apparently been up and down all night in the bathroom, telling her at one point to “wake up”, before she told him his movements had already woken her.
It was then that he said to her: “Kiss me. Hug me tight.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon said that Ozzy had been told by his doctor that his final show would kill him.
“He didn’t want to die on stage, he didn’t,” she said. “But he did it his way.”
She described Ozzy’s homecoming funeral procession in Birmingham as “like a dream”, in which she felt she was “looking down at it all”.
“My kids could see and feel how much their father was loved… it was overwhelmingly warm, going back to your home town where you’re really loved.”
Sharon and Ozzy share three children together, daughters Aimee and Kelly, and son Jack.
“Grief has now become my friend,” Sharon said, describing the sense of loss she still feels today.
The full interview with Sharon on Piers Morgan Uncensored will air later today (Wednesday 10 December).
