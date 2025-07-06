Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she is “done” with the music industry after husband Ozzy performed a final farewell gig with his band Black Sabbath.

Osbourne and the band’s other original members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward took to the stage at Villa Park in their home city of Birmingham.

The singer, who revealed in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, performed from a black winged throne.

The event also featured performances from bands including Guns N Roses, Metallica, Slayer and Tool.

Sharon, who first met Ozzy when her father was managing Black Sabbath and later took over as his manager when he became a solo artist, said that she was now finally ready to step back from the industry following the triumphant farewell show.

open image in gallery Sharon worked as Ozzy’s manager for decades ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I’m done,” the 72-year-old told Billboard. “We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore.”

Sharon added that her husband, 76, had repeatedly told her that he wanted the opportunity to properly say goodbye to his fans before retiring for good.

“He kept saying, ‘It’s my one regret,’ and ‘I want a chance to really say thank you,’” she said.

“And this is what we thought would be the best way to do it. It’s a celebration of Ozzy and Sabbath and the music.”

open image in gallery Black Sabbath reunited for one final extravaganza ( PA )

Sharon also claimed that a band had been “disinvited” from performing at the show because “they wanted to make a profit, and it’s not the time to make a profit”.

She hinted that she would reveal the group’s identity following the concert, adding that people would “be shocked”.

The event was hosted by actor Jason Momoa, with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello serving as musical director.