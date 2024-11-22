Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sean Ono Lennon has offered a rare insight into what first inspired him to become a musician.

The US singer – the son of the late Beatles star John Lennon and his wife, artist Yoko Ono – has released a number of well-received solo records and collaborated with fellow musicians including the alt-rock band Cibo Matto. He has also composed several film scores.

In a new interview, Lennon reflected on how his father’s death in 1980 led to him pursuing music to fill a “void”.

“I never played music because I was good at it,” he told People. “I lost my father and I didn’t know how to fill that void. Learning how to play his songs on guitar was a way to process the loss with an activity that made me feel connected to him.

“When you’ve lost a parent, things like that motivate you – because you’re trying to find them. Making music always made me feel like I was getting to know him better.”

Lennon was recently nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Boxed of Special Limited Edition Package, thanks to a major reissue of his father’s 1973 album, Mind Games. The limited edition collection includes remixes produced by Lennon, along with maps, replica art pieces and a coffee table book.

“The whole album is about my mum,” he said of Mind Games. “My dad declared to the world that ‘John and Yoko’ were one word. I think he always had his heart set on her. He was so in love with her. They had a legendary love and I think that this album is infused with that love. You can hear it.”

Sean Lennon opened up about the impact of losing his father ( Getty )

The Beatles are also up for a Grammy at the 2025 ceremony for their final single, 2023’s “Now and Then”, which is up for Record of the Year.

The nod – received 60 years after their first one for “I Want to Hold Your Hand” in 1965 – set a new record for the longest span between nominations, beating previous record-holder Tony Bennett.

Official rules state that although the majority of “Now and Then” qualifies as newly recorded, the archive elements featuring John Lennon, who died in 1980, and George Harrison, who died in 2001, do not meet the definition and are therefore not Grammy-eligible.

In a five-star review of “Now and Then,”The Independent’s Mark Beaumont wrote that the song provides “the rock’n’roll era cultural closure.”