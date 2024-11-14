Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare watch given to John Lennon by his wife Yoko Ono and which was stolen after his death does not belong to an Italian man who bought it from an auction house years later, a Swiss court ruled on Thursday, paving the way for its return to Ono.

The Patek Philippe watch, with an estimated value of 4 million Swiss Francs ($4.51 million), was a 40th birthday gift to the former Beatle from Japanese artist Ono in 1980, just two months before his assassination in New York.

The watch bears the inscription “(JUST LIKE) STARTING OVER LOVE YOKO 10Ã‚Â·9Ã‚Â·1980 N.Y.C “, on the back of its 18-carat gold face, a line from a song they composed together, the court statement said.

The appeal ruling shared with reporters by the Federal Tribunal on Thursday confirms two prior judgments by Geneva courts in 2022 and 2023. It concludes a years-long legal battle between Yoko Ono and an Italian man living in China who claimed ownership of the watch and was the appellant in this case.

Like all the names of the parties involved, his name is given in code form in the Swiss legal documents, with only some of the identities possible to determine.

open image in gallery oko Ono gestures as she unveils the 'John Lennon: The New York City Years’ exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Annex in New York May 11, 2009 ( REUTERS )

It was not possible for Reuters to contact his lawyer since their identity is also censored.

Court documents show the watch changed hands and countries several times after being taken by Ono’s Turkish chauffeur in 2006. He claimed he had Ono’s consent to take the watch.

Once in Turkey, the watch changed hands again in 2010 before being sold to a German auction house who sold it to the Italian national living in China.

Ono only discovered the watch had been stolen in 2014 after a Geneva-based company, commissioned by the Italian to appraise its value, tipped off her lawyer.

The watch is currently being held for safekeeping in Geneva by the lawyer of the appellant, Swiss court documents show, and it was not immediately clear when or if it would be returned.