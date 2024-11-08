Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Beatles’ 2023 single “Now and Then” has been nominated in the Record of the Year category for the 2025 Grammys, setting a new record for the longest span between nominations.

The nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards were announced on Friday (November 8). Among the nominees included the Liverpudlian four-piece, who received a nod 60 years after first picking up a Grammy nomination for “I Want To Hold Your Hand” in 1965.

The previous record holder was Tony Bennett, who had a 59-year span between winning a Grammy for “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in 1963 and being nominated alongside Lady Gaga for “I Get a Kick Out of You” in 2022.

Official rules state that although the majority of “Now and Then” qualifies as newly recorded, the archive elements featuring John Lennon, who died in 1980, and George Harrison, who died in 2001, do not meet the definition and are therefore not Grammy-eligible.

In a five-star review of “Now and Then,” The Independent’s Mark Beaumont wrote that the song provides “the rock’n’roll era cultural closure.”

The Beatles are nominated for a Grammy 60 years after their first nod ( © Apple Corps Ltd )

While the song was critically acclaimed, The Independent writer Michael Hann argued that the song should be the very final release from the highly influential group and said that it’s time to “agree we’ve reached the end of the long and winding road.”

On Friday, Beyonce shattered a record to become the most nominated artist of all time, with a total of 99 nominations throughout her career. She was previously tied with her husband Jay-Z at 88, but moved ahead after leading the 2025 nominations with 11 nods, including Album of the Year for her country-influenced Cowboy Carter.

Taylor Swift received yet another Album of the Year nomination for her 2024 hit album, The Tortured Poets Department. The recognition pulls her out of a tie with Barbra Streisand, placing her as the woman with the most nominations in the category.

Other artists who will be vying for Album of the Year include breakout star Chappell Roan with her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, and Sabrina Carpenter with her sixth record, Short n’ Sweet.

British star Charli XCX is also up for her critically adored and trend-setting album Brat, while RAYE received a nod for Best New Artist.

Hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar was nominated for both Record and Song of the Year for his diss track “Not Like Us”, which ties him with Jay-Z for the most nods in those categories by a rapper.