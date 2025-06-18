Pusha T ignites fresh rap beef with Travis Scott after scathing diss on new track

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pusha T doubled down on his criticism of Travis Scott, calling him a “wh***” in an interview published hours after he slammed the “Sicko Mode” rapper in a new song.

Pusha, real name Terrence LeVarr Thornton, released “So Be It” on Tuesday alongside rapper No Malice under their hip-hop duo Clipse.

“You cried in front of me / You died in front of me / Calabasas took your b**** and your pride in front of me,” Pusha raps on the track about Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her new relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

“Heard Utopia had moved right up the street,” he adds of Scott’s 2023 album. “And her lip gross was poppin’, she ain’t need you to eat / The net gon’ call it the way that they see it / But I got the video, I can share and A.E. it.”

Speaking to GQ about the scathing verse, Pusha explained where his beef with Scott stemmed from.

Pusha T (left) released a new diss track, taking aim at fellow rapper Travis Scott (right) ( Getty )

“The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play [Pharrell Williams] his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session,” Pusha recalled.

“He sees me and [Malice] there. He’s like, ‘Oh, man, everybody’s here,’ he’s smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f***ing monkey dance. We weren’t into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear ‘Meltdown,’ which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse].”

On Scott’s 2023 song “Meltdown,” Drake took shots at Williams replacing the late Virgil Abloh as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, as well as his friendship with Pusha.

Adding that he doesn’t “hold Travis to any standard,” Pusha claimed: “He’s done this a lot. He has no picks. He’ll do this with anybody. He did it with ‘Sicko Mode.’”

Scott’s 2018 song “Sicko Mode,” featured Drake taking an apparent swipe at Kanye West, despite Scott’s friendship with West.

Pusha further recalled when Scott joined Future and Metro on stage last spring, requesting that they tease their “Like That” song, which included the infamous Kendrick Lamar line that ignited his headline-making feud with Drake.

“He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, ‘Play that, play that!’” Pusha recounted. “He don’t have no picks, no loyalty to anybody. He’ll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We’re not in your mix. Keep your mix over there.

“I personally have been removed from that crew and those people for a minute,” he said. In 2022, Pusha cut ties with Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label over the latter’s antisemitic comments.

“So, that’s where my issue comes in,” Pusha said, “like, dawg, don’t even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don’t play how y’all play. To me, that really was just like…he’s a whore. He’s a whore.”

The Independent has contacted Scott’s representatives for comment.