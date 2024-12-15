Owen Wilson joins Travis Scott for surprise performance at Rolling Loud in Miami

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Owen Wilson joined rap superstar Travis Scott for a surprise performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

The Wedding Crashers star, 56, was brought onstage by Scott during the rapper’s headline performance on Saturday night (December 14).

Scott could be seen leaning in to say something in Wilson’s ear, before the actor grasped a microphone and yelled: “I’M FEINING FOR MORE!”

This kicked off a performance of Scott’s 2023 track “FE!N”, taken from his fourth album Utopia. “Feining” is a slang term for “fiending”, meaning an intense craving.

Wilson stayed onstage during the performance, and could be seen in fan-captured footage bouncing up and down with his fists in the air.

It had previously been reported by Deadline that Wilson is attending the festival to shoot a comedy set there, which will also be titled Rolling Loud.

Owen Wilson and Travis Scott ( Getty )

According to reports, Wilson will star opposite comedian Matt Rife in the film, which is loosely based on a true story.

The film will follow an overprotective father played by Wilson who decides to sneak his 13-year-old son into the world’s largest hip-hop festival. This sets off a chaotic adventure with his reckless co-worker (Rife) as they attempt to safely navigate the hedonistic festival and their own family dynamics.

It is not immediately clear whether Wilson’s performance with Scott will be included in the film.

The festival, which is taking place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, is also being livestreamed for free online.

Key performances are available to watch on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, Rolling Loud’s Twitch channel and on Prime Video.

Friday was headlined by Future and also saw performances from the likes of Tyga, Rick Ross and Trippie Redd.

Along with Scott’s headline performance on Saturday, there were also sets by Veeze, Lucki, Lil Tijay, Skimask the Slump God, YG Marley, Sexyy Red, Bones, Xavier Wulf & Eddy Baker, Nle Choppa, Don Toliver and Kodak Black.

Artists performing on Sunday include Maxo Kream, Tiacorine, Lay Bankz, Homixide Gang, BLP Kosher, Shaboozey, Real Boston Richey, Destroy Lonely, Fridayy, Denzel Curry, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, BigXthaPlug, Ken Carson, Polo G, Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller and Playboi Carti.

Rolling Loud already had a reputation for attracting some of the world’s biggest artists to make guest appearances. In 2023, Justin Bieber made a surprise appearance during Don Toliver’s set at Rolling Loud in California.

The singer joined the artist to perform the track “Private Landing,” just days after canceling his world tour.

Toliver also brought out other surprise guests, including James Blake and Kali Uchis.