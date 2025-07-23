Metallica, Elton John, and Alice Cooper lead tributes to ‘unmatched showman’ Ozzy Osbourne

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes from across the world have poured in following the death of Ozzy Osbourne at 76, with fellow artists and fans remembering the Black Sabbath frontman as a true pioneer who changed the face of rock music.

The news of his death was announced by his family, who said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.

“We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Black Sabbath honoured Osbourne with a post on Instagram that simply read: “Ozzy forever.”

The band’s members all posted separate tributes, too, with bassist Terence ‘Geezer’ Butler writing that he was “so glad we got to do it one last time,” referring to their farewell show at Villa Park, in their hometown of Birmingham.

“Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you.” he wrote.

Guitarist Tony Iommi called it “heartbreaking news,” adding that “there won’t ever be another like him”.

“I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him.

“Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz,” he wrote in a statement posted on Instagram.

Drummer Bill Ward also posted a photo with Osbourne, writing: “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Heavy metal band Metallica paid tribute by posting a broken heart emoji, alongside an old photo of Osbourne and the band.

Led Zeppelin’s former lead singer Robert Plant wrote on X: “Farewell Ozzy... what a journey... sail on up there... finally at peace... you truly changed the planet of rock!”

Elton John posted a photo with Osbourne on Instagram, calling him “a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend.”

“He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

Aquaman and Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, who hosted Black Sabbath’s final concert, shared a photo of himself with Osbourne and the musician’s wife Sharon, writing, “Love you Ozzy Osbourne. All my aloha Sharon Osbourne and ohana. So grateful. RIP.”

Jack White of the White Stripes shared a photo of Osbourne on social media, and wrote: “He made it.”

“The whole world is mourning Ozzy tonight,” Alice Cooper said in a statement. “Over his long career, he earned immense respect among his peers and from fans around the world as an unmatched showman and cultural icon. I always saw Ozzy as a cross between the prince of darkness, which is the persona his fans saw, and the court jester.

“That was the side that his family and friends saw,” Cooper continued. “He was and will continue to be a rock n roll legend. Rock n roll is a family and a fraternity. When we lose one of our own, it bleeds. I wish I would have gotten to know my brother Ozzy better. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and the rest of the Ozzy brood — our prayers are with you tonight. A titanic boulder has crashed, but rock will roll on.”

Cooper and his band also dedicated their show in Cardiff on 22 July to Osbourne.

Aerosmith wrote that they were “heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne”.

“We’re heartbroken to hear about the passing of our brother in rock, Ozzy Osbourne. A voice that changed music forever. From Black Sabbath to his solo work, Ozzy redefined what it meant to be heavy. He did it all with heart, grit, and that wild spirit only he could bring,” a statement posted on X read.

“Our love goes out to Sharon, his family, his band, and the millions around the world who felt his fire. Rock on, Ozzy. You will be missed, but never forgotten!”

British rock singer Yungblud, who performed at the farewell show, wrote that he was “ truly heartbroken” at the loss.

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage,” he wrote.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.

“I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood posted on social media: “I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne … What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham.”

Billy Idol shared a photo with Osbourne from the latter’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2024.

“I’m so glad that I could be part of his solo induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last October that I got to honour his achievements in the light of his passing,” he wrote alongside the photo, on Instagram. “Ozzy embodied the spirit of rock‘n’roll, and he performed right to the end as we all saw most recently at the back to the beginning concert. My condolences to Sharon Jack Kelly, and the whole family. My heart goes out to you.”

“Thank you for all that you did for metal and Pantera,” wrote fellow heavy metal band Pantera.

English band Duran Duran paid their respects to the English star on Instagram, writing: “What can you say about Ozzy? Whatever it is, it’s in a Brummie accent,” the band said. “Hard to imagine a world without him, Ozzy brought so much joy, humor and raw power to the world, in a life of many chapters. Ozzy was a cat who had way more than nine lives. Thanks for the ride Ozzy, love from the other Brummies.”

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, Disturbed vocalist David Draiman, Greenday frontman Billie Armstrong, and Van Halen vocalist Sammy Hagar also remembered Osbourne.

Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist Mike McCready wrote about discovering Black Sabbath, and how Osbourne’s voice took him “away to a dark universe”.

“Sad to hear Ozzy died today,” he wrote on X/Twitter. “When I was in high school I discovered Sabbath. ‘War Pigs’ was terrifying and mesmerising at the same time. It was Ozzy’s voice that took me away to a dark universe. A great escape.

“Then when the Blizzard of Ozz record came out I was instantly a fan. Randy Rhoads was an influence on me to play lead guitar. Luckily I got to play on the song “Immortal” on the last record. Thanks for the music, Ozzy it makes our journey in life better.”

Follow the latest updates following Osbourne’s death here.