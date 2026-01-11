Jack Osbourne says Ozzy is appearing in family’s dreams doing the ‘same thing’
Rock icon died in July at the age of 76
Jack Osbourne, the son of Ozzy Osbourne, has said that his family have been having identical dreams about the late rock icon.
Ozzy, who co-founded the iconic metal band Black Sabbath, died in July at the age of 76.
Speaking to Billy Morrison in an interview on Sirius XM, Jack spoke about his father’s death, and revealed that he has appeared in various family members’ dreams, and is laughing in every one of them.
“We all keep having dreams about him. In the dreams, he is laughing,” Jack said. “And he is saying, ‘Just stop f***ing crying’. He’s laughing every time.
“Me and my wife, my daughters, all the same thing. We keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing.”
Morrison also claimed to have seen Ozzy in his dreams, remarking: “He’s good, Jack. He’s not in pain.”
Ozzy died of a heart attack, with other conditions including coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s also cited in the medical report.
His passing came 17 days after a star-studded farewell gig in his hometown of Birmingham.
In December, his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a post honouring the musician on what would have been his 77th birthday.
“Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy!
“I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”
Kelly is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who also shared daughter, Aimee, and son, Jack.
During an appearance on BBC Radio West Midlands last year, she opened up about the “huge loss” she experienced after her father’s death.
“To see the outpouring of love, and respect, and condolence, and just everything this city has given him, is beyond words,” Kelly said. “Birmingham meant everything to my father. It made him, it shaped him. It turned him into the one-of-a-kind man that he was.
“He was the people’s person. He never changed,” she added. “He never thought he was better than anyone else.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks