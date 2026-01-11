Jack Osbourne says Ozzy is appearing in family’s dreams doing the ‘same thing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jack Osbourne, the son of Ozzy Osbourne, has said that his family have been having identical dreams about the late rock icon.

Ozzy, who co-founded the iconic metal band Black Sabbath, died in July at the age of 76.

Speaking to Billy Morrison in an interview on Sirius XM, Jack spoke about his father’s death, and revealed that he has appeared in various family members’ dreams, and is laughing in every one of them.

“We all keep having dreams about him. In the dreams, he is laughing,” Jack said. “And he is saying, ‘Just stop f***ing crying’. He’s laughing every time.

“Me and my wife, my daughters, all the same thing. We keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing.”

Morrison also claimed to have seen Ozzy in his dreams, remarking: “He’s good, Jack. He’s not in pain.”

open image in gallery Ozzy and Jack Osbourne in 2011 ( Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival )

Ozzy died of a heart attack, with other conditions including coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s also cited in the medical report.

His passing came 17 days after a star-studded farewell gig in his hometown of Birmingham.

In December, his daughter Kelly Osbourne shared a post honouring the musician on what would have been his 77th birthday.

“Happy birthday daddy you most certainly did not die an ordinary man!” she wrote on Instagram. “Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy!

“I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle.”

open image in gallery Ozzy Osbourne performing in 2022 ( Getty Images )

Kelly is the youngest daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who also shared daughter, Aimee, and son, Jack.

During an appearance on BBC Radio West Midlands last year, she opened up about the “huge loss” she experienced after her father’s death.

“To see the outpouring of love, and respect, and condolence, and just everything this city has given him, is beyond words,” Kelly said. “Birmingham meant everything to my father. It made him, it shaped him. It turned him into the one-of-a-kind man that he was.

“He was the people’s person. He never changed,” she added. “He never thought he was better than anyone else.”