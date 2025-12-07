Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jack Osbourne shares family update after I’m a Celeb elimination

Jack Osbourne reveals dad Ozzy's real thoughts on Black Sabbath fans
  • Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree are expecting their second child together.
  • The 40-year-old reality TV star announced the news shortly after his elimination from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Here!
  • Osbourne said the pregnancy has been a “healthy distraction” and brought “hopefulness” amidst grieving for his late father, Ozzy.
  • He revealed the pregnancy was “sort of planned” but occurred “a little earlier than expected”.
  • Osbourne, who has three children from a previous marriage, said Ozzy was informed of the news before his death in July.

