Jack Osbourne shares family update after I’m a Celeb elimination
- Jack Osbourne and his wife Aree are expecting their second child together.
- The 40-year-old reality TV star announced the news shortly after his elimination from I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Here!
- Osbourne said the pregnancy has been a “healthy distraction” and brought “hopefulness” amidst grieving for his late father, Ozzy.
- He revealed the pregnancy was “sort of planned” but occurred “a little earlier than expected”.
- Osbourne, who has three children from a previous marriage, said Ozzy was informed of the news before his death in July.