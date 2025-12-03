Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne have shared heartfelt tributes to the late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne on what would have been his 77th birthday, marking a poignant moment for the family.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away in July this year at the age of 76, following a diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

His wife of 43 years, Sharon Osbourne, posted on Instagram, declaring: "My darling husband, I celebrate the day you were born." She added a deeply personal message, stating: "I will never let go of your hand until I see you on the other side."

Daughter Kelly Osbourne also commemorated her father, sharing a photograph of him smiling beside a birthday cake with the caption: "Happy birthday I miss you daddy! I love you more than life itself!"

Hours earlier, the 41-year-old posted from the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham, surrounded by floral tributes.

Her message read: "Happy birthday daddy, you most certainly did not die an ordinary man! Life without you is hard but not a day goes by that I don’t dedicate my life to loving you and your legacy! I miss you more than anything in the world. I love you until eternity! What I would not give to watch you blow out just one more candle."

Her brother Jack, 40, currently competing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here, was also on Kelly’s mind.

She shared a childhood picture of them, noting: "I can’t lie today is really hard without my brother. I would give anything to just be able to talk to him! However he needs to keep kicking butt in the jungle!" Jack had previously become emotional in the jungle, reflecting on his father’s death four months prior.

Speaking to Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley around the I’m a Celeb campfire, an emotional Jack addressed what his father would have made of his involvement in the series.

“He’d be so supportive of this,” he said.

Speaking later in the programme’s “Bush Telegraph” interview booth, he again referred to the loss of his father

“I’m still navigating it all,” he said. “It’s been three nearly four months and so it’s still pretty fresh.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s final public performance saw him reunite with his bandmates at Birmingham’s Villa Park for the Back To The Beginning concert. Following his passing, fans laid flowers at the Black Sabbath Bench on Broad Street, with hundreds paying their respects during a cortege procession on July 30.