Jack Osbourne shares mum Sharon’s reaction to I’m a Celebrity 2025 appearance

Jack Osbourne has revealed how his family feels about his upcoming I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stint, admitting it’s going to be difficult to leave them following his father's death.

Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne died in July just weeks after making his final appearance with the band at a farewell gig in his home city, Birmingham.

Jack is now heading into the I’m a Celebrity jungle and said his mum Sharon and sister Kelly will “absolutely” be tuning in to see how he fares.

“They are supportive,' he said. “It's absolutely going to be hard leaving them behind. I have got lots of kids, my wife, and my family still in the wake of my dad passing. It is going to be difficult, that is for sure.”

open image in gallery Jack with his his sister and their parents ( Getty Images )

While Jack has spent months at a time away from his loved ones over the years, this is the first time he’ll be unable to make calls home.

“It's going to be very difficult not speaking to my wife and kids. But yes, I do hope I can make my family proud,” he continued.

open image in gallery ( ITV )

The 40-year-old – who made his reality television debut on his family’s self-titled MTV show in the early noughties – said he “definitely had to think hard about doing this programme”.

He explained: “It's an absolute commitment but the real reason why it is popular is people sit at home saying, ‘Could I do that?’, so I think a lot of why I've said 'yes' is the intrigue and how would I survive that? I am very nervous though!”

“I think it’s going to be potentially somewhat transformative,” Jack continued. “A lot of people who have done this programme have had a really profound experience.”

The I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up was confirmed on Monday night and Osbourne will be joined in the jungle by the likes of Kelly Brook, ex-Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp and Emmerdale actor Lisa Riley.

open image in gallery The I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up ( ITV )

Broadcaster Ruby Wax, rapper Aitch and EastEnders star Shona McGarty are also among the famous faces who will be heading into the camp.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! starts on Sunday at 9pm on ITV1.