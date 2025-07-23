Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ozzy Osbourne’s life and career in photos as tributes paid to Prince of Darkness

Guided by wife and manager Sharon, the Black Sabbath frontman cleaned up his act to become a reality TV stalwart.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 22 July 2025 14:12 EDT
Ozzy Osbourne's makes final public appearance at Birmingham farewell show

Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, was once the epitome of a hellraising rockstar, a persona he later tempered for a settled domestic life with wife Sharon and family.

Growing up in the West Midlands, like many of his generation, The Beatles' music spurred his own foray into the industry.

Black Sabbath's gothic stage persona, heavy rock, and Osbourne’s trademark vocals made songs like 'Paranoid' well known, alongside bandmates Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi.

Plagued by addiction, it was Sharon who helped clean up his act.

Her managerial acumen ensured a more respectable Los Angeles lifestyle, ideal reality TV fodder as he toned down his image.

He never lost his West Midlands accent, and his exploits earned him a star on the city’s Walk of Fame and a tram named after him.

The Prince of Darkness was a natural choice to perform at the city’s 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside Tony Iommi.

Just weeks ago, Osbourne bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy-metal fans at Villa Park in Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath were formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his final show.

He died aged 76. A joint statement from Osbourne’s family, including wife Sharon and their children, said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away [on Tuesday morning, 22 July]. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Tributes have come from British rock singer Yungblud, as well as stars such as Elton John, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. Meanwhile, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons got “choked up” while paying his respects on BBC Breakfast this morning.

Osbourne, then aged 40, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where he appeared before Amersham Magistrates’ Court accused over a domestic incident (Archive/PA)
Osbourne, then aged 40, in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where he appeared before Amersham Magistrates’ Court accused over a domestic incident (Archive/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath pose for a group portrait with gold discs in London, 1973
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath pose for a group portrait with gold discs in London, 1973 (Getty)
Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee at the Kerrang Awards 1997 in London (Neil Munns/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne, wife Sharon and children Kelly, Jack and Aimee at the Kerrang Awards 1997 in London (Neil Munns/PA)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arrive at a press preview of Julien’s sale of property in Los Angeles from the family’s homes (Ian West/PA)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arrive at a press preview of Julien’s sale of property in Los Angeles from the family’s homes (Ian West/PA)
Profits from the sale benefited The Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Programme (Ian West/PA)
Profits from the sale benefited The Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Programme (Ian West/PA)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arriving for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne arriving for the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow (Danny Lawson/PA)
(l to r) Ozzy, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne collect the 2006 Silver Clef Award at the Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef Awards, at the Hilton Hotel, central London (Ian West/PA)
(l to r) Ozzy, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne collect the 2006 Silver Clef Award at the Nordoff Robbins Silver Clef Awards, at the Hilton Hotel, central London (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne leave the Cambridge Theatre in central London after watching their daughter, Kelly, making her West End debut in Chicago (Jane Mingay/PA)
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne leave the Cambridge Theatre in central London after watching their daughter, Kelly, making her West End debut in Chicago (Jane Mingay/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne’s star as he is inducted into the Birmingham Walk of Stars on Broad Street in central Birmingham (PA)
Ozzy Osbourne’s star as he is inducted into the Birmingham Walk of Stars on Broad Street in central Birmingham (PA)
Ozzy Osbourne during a signing session for his book I Am Ozzy at an HMV store on Oxford Street, central London in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne during a signing session for his book I Am Ozzy at an HMV store on Oxford Street, central London in 2009 (Yui Mok/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne performs at his Ozzy Scream Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 26, 2011
Ozzy Osbourne performs at his Ozzy Scream Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 26, 2011 (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Iommi and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath attending The Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse, Camden, London (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne, Tommy Iommi and Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath attending The Classic Rock Roll of Honour at The Roundhouse, Camden, London (Ian West/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Ozzfest in 2016, in San Bernardino, California
Ozzy Osbourne performs at Ozzfest in 2016, in San Bernardino, California (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Ozzy and Sharon in 2020
Ozzy and Sharon in 2020 (Getty Images for The Recording A)
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne launches a Midland Metro tram bearing his name, on a newly-opened route in Birmingham city centre (PA)
Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne launches a Midland Metro tram bearing his name, on a newly-opened route in Birmingham city centre (PA)
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the Grammys in 2020
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the Grammys in 2020 (AP)
Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Ozzy Osbourne performs on stage during the closing ceremony for the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)

