Ozzy Osbourne, the Black Sabbath frontman, was once the epitome of a hellraising rockstar, a persona he later tempered for a settled domestic life with wife Sharon and family.
Growing up in the West Midlands, like many of his generation, The Beatles' music spurred his own foray into the industry.
Black Sabbath's gothic stage persona, heavy rock, and Osbourne’s trademark vocals made songs like 'Paranoid' well known, alongside bandmates Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi.
Plagued by addiction, it was Sharon who helped clean up his act.
Her managerial acumen ensured a more respectable Los Angeles lifestyle, ideal reality TV fodder as he toned down his image.
He never lost his West Midlands accent, and his exploits earned him a star on the city’s Walk of Fame and a tram named after him.
The Prince of Darkness was a natural choice to perform at the city’s 2022 Commonwealth Games alongside Tony Iommi.
Just weeks ago, Osbourne bid a farewell to fans with a Black Sabbath reunion, telling thousands of heavy-metal fans at Villa Park in Birmingham – a stone’s throw from where Black Sabbath were formed in 1968 – that it was “so good to be on this stage” as he performed his final show.
He died aged 76. A joint statement from Osbourne’s family, including wife Sharon and their children, said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away [on Tuesday morning, 22 July]. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”
Tributes have come from British rock singer Yungblud, as well as stars such as Elton John, Metallica, Ronnie Wood, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. Meanwhile, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons got “choked up” while paying his respects on BBC Breakfast this morning.