Morrissey puts his business interests in The Smiths up for sale

Morrissey has announced that he is putting the entirety of his business interests in The Smiths up for sale to “any interested party” or investor.

The controversial musician, 66, shared a post titled “A Soul for Sale” to his website, Morrissey Solo, in which he confirmed the deal would include the band’s name and artwork, which he created.

It would also include his share of merchandising rights, lyrical and musical compositions, all synchronisation rights, all Smiths recordings and all contractual rights for Smiths publishing.

The former frontman said he was “burnt out” by any and all connections” with ex-bandmates Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce and the late Andy Rourke.

“I have had enough of malicious associations,” Morrissey continued. “With my entire life I have paid my rightful dues to these songs and these images. I would now like to live disassociated from those who wish me nothing but ill will and destruction, and this is the only resolution.”

He added: “the songs are me – they are no one else – but they bring with them business communications that go to excessive lengths to create as much dread and spite year after year. I must now protect myself, especially my health.”

Morrissey instructed serious investors to email eaves7760@gmail.com.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Marr and Joyce for comment.

Morrissey claimed he was ‘burnt out’ by his connections with his former Smiths bandmates ( Getty Images )

While it is unclear what communications Morrissey was referring to, he and Marr have been on frosty terms since The Smiths split in 1987.

Last September, the renowned guitarist fired back at Morrissey’s claim that he ignored a lucrative offer to reunite the band for a new tour, remarking: “I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.”

Earlier that month, Morrissey had accused Marr of applying for copyright of The Smiths' name “without any consultation” from him and without giving him a chance to object, as well as making the claim about a proposed tour.

Marr said his former bandmate’s claims were “incorrect” and, in fact, he had registered the trademark after an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name, which revealed the band did not own the trademark.

“A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey’s lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr,” the musician’s statement said.

“As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.­­­­­­­­”

Marr also denied that he was planning to tour under The Smiths name with a different singer, and said he had rejected an offer from Warner Music Group to release a new Smiths compilation album due to the number already in existence.

Morrissey was dropped by his former label, BMG, in 2020. He blamed the move on the label’s “new plans for diversity”. The label declined to comment at the time.

He has since struggled to release what would be his 14th solo album, Bonfire of Teenagers. Morrissey alleged that he was “gagged” due to the subject of the title track, which he wrote about the 2017 terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.