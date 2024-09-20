Morrissey fires management after Johnny Marr statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Morrissey has announced that he has parted ways with his management team, shortly after his former bandmate Johnny Marr rubbished his claims about The Smiths trademark.

Earlier this week, the controversial singer alleged that Marr had successfully applied for ownership of the band’s name “without any consultation” and without giving him a chance to object.

Marr then issued a statement seen by The Independent that refuted these claims. He explained that he initially reached out to Morrissey via his representatives “to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name”, after an attempt by a third party to use it in 2018.

A message shared to Morrissey’s website on 19 September said: “Morrissey has severed all connections with Red Light Management / Pete Galli Management.”

The “Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now” singer appointed Galli in February.

The Independent has contacted Pete Galli and Red Light Management for comment.

Johnny Marr refuted Morrissey’s claims about The Smiths trademark this week ( Getty )

On 16 September, the 65-year-old shared an update to his personal website, Messages from Morrissey, alleging that Marr had applied for copyright of The Smiths name.

“Amongst many other things, this means that Marr can now tour as The Smiths using the vocalist of his choice, and it also prohibits Morrissey from using the name whilst also denying Morrissey considerable financial livelihood,” Morrissey claimed.

Marr’s statement said that the singer’s failure to respond led to his registering the trademark himself: “It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey’s lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey and Marr.”

“As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign,” the statement continued.

He concluded: “To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates. As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.’”

Marr’s statement also rejected Morrissey’s claim that he is planning to tour as The Smiths with a different singer, saying “there are no such plans”.

He confirmed that he declined a suggestion from Warner Music Group to release another greatest hits compilation, “given the number already in existence”.

In 2022, Marr said there was “zero chance” he would ever work with Morrissey again.