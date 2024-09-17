Johnny Marr fires back at Morrissey claims about The Smiths trademark and tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Johnny Marr has responded to Morrissey’s claim that he applied for the trademark for their former band The Smiths, explaining that he’s offered a joint ownership document to the singer.

The guitarist, 60, also set the record straight about the suggestion he’d ignored an offer to reunite the band for a money-spinning new tour, saying: “I didn’t ignore the offer - I said no.”

The two musicians have been at loggerheads since the group split in 1987. On September 16, Morrissey, 65, shared an update to his personal website, Messages from Morrissey, alleging that Marr had applied for copyright of The Smiths name “without any consultation” with him, and without giving him a chance to object.

In response, a new statement from Johnny Marr’s management has been sent to The Independent. It reads: “Recent statements made by Morrissey on his website regarding the trademark of the Smiths’ name are incorrect. Here are the facts:

“In 2018, following an attempt by a third party to use The Smiths’ name – and upon discovery that the trademark was not owned by the band – Marr reached out to Morrissey, via his representatives, to work together in protecting The Smiths’ name.

“A failure to respond led Marr to register the trademark himself. It was subsequently agreed with Morrissey’s lawyers that this trademark was held for the mutual benefit of Morrissey & Marr.

Johnny Marr and Morrissey, formerly of The Smiths ( Getty )

“As a gesture of goodwill, in January 2024, Marr signed an assignment of joint ownership to Morrissey. Execution of this document still requires Morrissey to sign.

“In the interests of accuracy and clarity regarding the trademark, and to answer recent reports that Marr ignored a promoter’s offer to tour as the Smiths, Marr says:

“‘To prevent third parties from profiting from the band’s name, it was left to me to protect the legacy. This I have done on behalf of both myself and my former bandmates. As for the offer to tour, I didn’t ignore the offer – I said no.’”

The statement goes on to dismiss speculation that Marr plans to tour as The Smiths with a different singer, saying: “There are no such plans.”

Marr also confirms that he declined a suggestion from Warner Music Group that the band put out another greatest hits compilation “given the number already in existence.”

In 2022, Marr said there was “zero chance” he’d ever work with Morrissey again.

Speaking to the late Steve Wright on BBC Radio Two, Marr said it had been “18 or maybe 15” years since he had last spoken to Morrissey in person.

At the time the pair were involved in a fresh spat after Morrissey wrote an open letter to Marr asking him to stop bringing him up in interviews.

Marr responded to his former bandmate on Instagram, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Last week, Morrissey claimed his new album Bonfire of Teenagers was being blocked from release over concerns about the title track, which is about the 2017 Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.