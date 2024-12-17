Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Wanted singer Max George has said that he will have to undergo heart surgery “way quicker than the doctors first thought”.

The 36-year-old, revealed last week that he will have to spend this Christmas in hospital after medical tests revealed that he had a problem with his heart.

George has now said he has been diagnosed with a “2:1 block in my heart”, or an atrioventricular heart block, a condition where the heart beats more slowly or with an abnormal rhythm after he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday (11 December).

After a scan on Monday, George said in a post on his Instagram that “we don’t have too much time to wait”, adding that his heart rate has remained low and that he now needs surgery sooner than expected.

“Unfortunately my heart rate hasn’t picked up at all in almost a week,” the 36-year-old said on Instagram.

“Because of this, we don’t have too much time to wait so it looks like I’m going to be in surgery way quicker than the doctors first thought. I may even be home for Christmas!

“Still a pretty scary time right now and the last few nights have been really rough, but I wanted to say that I’m absolutely humbled by all your messages of support.

“Both people I know and those I don’t. It’s given me a much needed boost and my family have been overwhelmed with support, which means more to me than anything.”

A heart block is caused by a problem with the electrical pulses controlling the heartbeat, according to the NHS website. According to the British Heart Foundation, an atrioventricular heart block is when the electrical impulses are delayed or blocked as they travel between the top and bottom chambers.

Manchester-born George said a full CT scan is “not something I’d choose to do again”, as he shared a series of images with wires attached to his chest.

The Wanted ( PA Wire )

Tom Parker, who rose to fame in The Wanted alongside George, died in 2022 at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

The boyband formed in 2009 and achieved hits including UK number ones “All Time Low” in 2010 and “Glad You Came” in 2011.

George also appeared in the US musical series Glee and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, where he met former EastEnders star Maisie Smith, who is now his girlfriend.

Smith, 23, and George said their friendship turned romantic in 2022.

Additional reporting by PA.