The Wanted star Max George to spend Christmas in hospital to undergo surgery

The Wanted musician, Max George, will spend Christmas in hospital after medical tests have revealed problems with this heart.

The 36-year-old has been a part of the band alongside Siva Kaneswaran, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuinness, and the late Tom Parker, since 2009.

George’s news comes two years after the death of Parker following an 18-month experience with brain cancer. He revealed he was rushed into hospital and some issues were found with his heart.

“Hey everyone, Yesterday I felt really unwell and was taken in to hospital,” George wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday night (12 December), wearing a hospital gown.

“Unfortunately after some tests they’ve found that I have some issues with my heart.”

Although he did not confirm the nature of the diagnosis, he said, “I have a lot more tests to determine the extent of the problems and what surgery I will need to get me back on my feet.

“It’s gonna be a difficult few weeks / months… and Christmas in a hospital bed wasn’t exactly what I had planned!”

He thanked his loved ones and his girlfriend and Eastenders actor Maisie Smith for their support.

“As always, I’m surrounded with love and support by my wonderful partner Maisie, her family, my family and friends.. and I’m 100 per cent in the best place.

George captioned the post from his hospital bed ( Instagram/MaxGeorge )

“Although this is a huge shock and no doubt a setback, it’s something I’ll take on with all I’ve got! I count myself very lucky that this was caught when it was.

“Apologies if I bore you with updates in the coming weeks..I’ve probably got a month in a bed and there’s not THAT much to do! Let’s do this! Much love, Max x”.

He appeared to take the experience in good spirits as he joked about his football team Manchester City’s latest loss.

“So I think they are officially trying to kill me off... Come on boys.”

People across the entertainment industry sent their support as JLS star Marvin Humes wrote, “Sorry to hear you’re not well geezer..you’re strong and will fight through..big love mate”. While Humes’ bandmate and Strictly finalist JB Gill wrote, “God bless you bro, wishing you better soon. Sending lots of love”.

George’s band member Siva Kaneswaran wrote, “Here for you brother. Rest up and get well soon”.