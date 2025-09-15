Lily Allen says goodbye to Miss Me? fans: ‘I’m very grateful for the experience’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has appeared in her final episode of Miss Me? before heading on an extended break.

The pop star, actor and writer has co-hosted the hit BBC podcast with her friend, TV presenter Miquita Oliver, since its launch in March 2024. The show features the duo discussing a wide range of topics, including relationships, mental health, politics and their respective experiences of fame.

However, the pair confirmed in Monday’s (15 September) episode that Allen was leaving and would be replaced by a rotating cast of guest hosts.

“I think it’s good that we’re gonna have some time away from doing this together, because I don’t think we’ll really understand what we’ve done here without having that,” Oliver said.

“I’m really f***ing proud of you,” she told Allen. “I want you go and have some adventures and focus on your s***, and I want to take Miss Me? to new places.

“When you do something you have to be brave to let it become other things, and it will always be something that was started with our friendship, but I think there are more places for it to go.”

She added: “I like to think of it as a place where people reveal themselves, and no one is honest like they are on Miss Me?”

Allen signed off by thanking the team who worked on the podcast, along with their listeners.

The “Smile” singer – who is believed to have separated from her husband, Stranger Things star David Harbour, last year – first revealed that she was stepping away from Miss Me? in the previous episode, which aired last week.

“I’m going to be stepping away from the podcast to do some other things,” she said. “But it’s not goodbye forever, it’s just goodbye for now while I go and do some new stuff for a little bit.”

She told Oliver and their listeners: “I just have to focus on some other stuff for a little bit, and I’m very grateful for the experience, I’ve had so much fun, and I’ve really enjoyed our live shows, especially, at the beginning of the year.”

Allen clarified that she was not leaving because anything was wrong: “It’s quite the opposite. I’m doing some things that need more of my time, [because] it takes a lot of work putting the time and effort into this show… and I just don’t think that I will be able to give it 100 per cent with the other stuff that’s going on in my life at the moment.”

open image in gallery Lily Allen previously said she hopes to have released a new album by the end of 2025 ( Getty Images )

Oliver admitted that she had been “scared” when Allen told her she was leaving: “But I feel very different now. I feel really proud of us – I’m not going to cry because it’s not a sad day – but I can’t believe that we had a silly little idea and it’s turned into what it’s turned into.”

She said she “never thought” that she and Allen “chatting s*** to each other would mean anything to anyone”.

Allen clarified: “I’m not closing the door forever, I will come back and say hi now and then.”

The pop star said last year that she hoped to release a new album by the end of 2025. She has also starred in a new version of Henrik Ibsen’s classic play Hedda Gabler.