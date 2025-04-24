David Harbour breaks silence on ‘hysterical’ Lily Allen marriage speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Harbour has refused to engage in “hysterical hyperbole” about his private life and marriage to Lily Allen, but says he has gone through a “tremendous amount of change”.

The Stranger Things actor and “Smile” singer married in 2019 after meeting on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures. However, there has since been unconfirmed speculation that the couple have split, with Allen reportedly moving into a new London flat with her children in March.

The couple had been living together in New York but Allen has hinted on numerous occasions, while hosting her Miss Me? podcast with Miquita Oliver, that she is “not in a good place” and is “ready to move on”.

During an interview with GQ, the subject of Harbour’s marriage to Allen was addressed, but the Thunderbolts* actor refused to speak about the subject, saying: “There's no use in that form of engaging [with tabloid news] because it's all based on hysterical hyperbole.”

The 50-year-old added that speaking about it would encourage “a salacious s***show of humiliation”.

Although he wouldn’t go into detail about his private life, the star admitted he is currently in “a period of growth” and is embracing “change”.

Harbour continued: “There's a lot of change – a tremendous amount of change. And I think in that world, you have two paths. You can deny this change, be afraid of this change, you can kind of be chaotic about it and, like, eat your way through - whatever you need to do.

“Or you can sit with however uncomfortable, or weird, or new, it makes you feel. And then, for me, always the best thing that I can do is take all of that experience and pour it into work, because my experience, no matter how awful or great, will always be useful to someone else if it's channelled through art. I can always be of use. And so that's what I'm doing.”

Harbour again alluded to the breakdown of his relationship, saying: “You know, it's not that things ending aren't hard, but it's just that I'm choosing to make it a period of growth. And I feel like having the opportunity to be busy and work is really good, and also to delve into this deeper spiritual quest.

“I'm learning how to swim in this – whatever it is. Learning how to float. Learning how to make it not about me.”

Harbour’s comments come amid very positive reviews for Marvel’s Thunderbolts* where he plays the Russian superhero Red Guardian.