Marvel’s newest blockbuster Thunderbolts* has received largely positive reviews after the film was screened to the members of the press for the first time.

The movie, which stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour, Lewis Pullman, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, focuses on a team of anti-heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), who are tasked with completing a dangerous mission.

Thunderbolts* is the first time that many of these stars have headlined an MCU movie and it appears that the bold move has been a success, with critics and fans alike calling the film “fantastic” and praising its “bold dive into trauma, healing and redemption”.

Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, said that the film’s “freshness couldn’t have arrived at a more opportune time when the franchise is in need of new blood and direction”. He added that the movie “belongs to Florence Pugh, who carries much of the dramatic weight of the movie on her back, while Lewis Pullman delivers a complex performance as a sympathetic character at war with himself.”

Critic Rendy Jones added: “Thunderbolts*: finally a Marvel movie that treats mental health and depression as a serious matter and not like undercutting it for the sake of a quip. A legit good character ensemble piece with a compelling Florence Pugh and Lewis Pullman performance in the centre.”

Thunderbolts* sees Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan lead new group of antiheroes ( Marvel Studios )

Jacob Fisher, the owner of DiscussingFilm, wrote: “Thunderbolts* is truly fantastic, the cast has electric chemistry with each other (Florence Pugh & Lewis Pullman are the standouts) and the action sequences are very strong. But most of all, the film’s story hit me like a ton of bricks, it’s bold, important and so well-written.”

Brian Davids of The Hollywood Reporter remarked: “I never expected a Marvel movie to tackle loneliness and depression in such a meaningful way, but Thunderbolts* has done it. I also didn't anticipate ‘Bob’ having an experiential overlap with [Breaking Bad character] Jesse Pinkman. Overall, it might be the most psychological film the MCU has ever made.”

Meanwhile, journalist Emily Murray said that “Thunderbolts* is easily one of the best MCU movies in a long time.” Murray added that the film has “so much spark, charisma, and tells a genuinely emotional story you connect with. A tear was shed.”

Marvel will be pleased to hear the positive reviews of Thunderbolts* following a string of critical flops including Deadpool and Wolverine and Captain America: Brave New World.

In recent years, the record-breaking film and TV franchise has faced mounting criticism from fans, critics and even actors and directors within the US film industry.

Speaking to Variety in September 2024, Stan said: “It’s become really convenient to pick on [Marvel films]. And that’s fine. Everyone’s got an opinion. But they’re a big part of what contributes to this business and allow us to have smaller movies as well.

“This is an artery travelling through the system of this entire machinery that’s Hollywood. It feeds in so many more ways than people acknowledge.”