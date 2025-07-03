Lily Allen ‘can’t remember’ how many abortions she’s had after getting pregnant ‘all the time’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Allen has made a candid revelation about her experience with abortions.

The “Smile” singer, 40, said during Tuesday’s episode of her Miss Me? podcast that she “can’t remember” exactly how many abortions she’s received in her lifetime.

“I’d get pregnant all the time, all the time,” Allen said on her podcast. “Abortions, I’ve had a few, but then again, I can’t remember exactly how many … I think maybe like, I want to say four or five.”

Her podcast co-host, Miquita Oliver, also admitted that she’s had “about five” abortions too.

“Lily, I’m so happy I can say that and you can say it and no one came to shoot us down, no judgment,” Oliver said. “We’ve had about the same amount of abortions.”

Allen continued as she reflected on one of her experiences. “I remember once getting pregnant and the man paying for my abortion, and me thinking it was so romantic,” she said.

However, Allen said the man never ended up messaging her again after the procedure, and she no longer thinks the action is “generous or romantic.”

“Fair [to be honest], I was a f***en crazy b****, still am,” the singer added.

Allen currently shares two daughters, Ethel, 12, and Marnie, 11, with her ex-husband, Sam Cooper. The two were married from 2011 to 2018.

In 2019, the pop star went on to marry David Harbour; however, the couple has since reportedly split. Allen met Harbour on Raya, an exclusive dating app popular among celebrities and other high-profile figures.

However, in December 2024, it was reported that Allen had popped up on Raya once again.

This led to unconfirmed speculation that the “Smile” singer had separated from Harbour, who plays Hopper in Netflix’s hit sci-fi drama series Stranger Things.

According to the Daily Mail, her bio said: “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with.”

In January, the musician and actor took a break from the podcast after she admitted she was “spiraling” and “really not in a good place.” She returned to the podcast and confirmed that she had been in a treatment center for a few weeks, where she did “lots of group therapy and individual therapy.”

Allen told Oliver at the time that she had a “f***ing awful six months” and that she had been feeling “lonely” and “wobbly and shaky” since her two daughters had gone to stay with their father.

“I needed some time and space away from everything, and I did a lot of shadow work... lots of work about my inner child stuff,” she said.