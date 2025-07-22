Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher took a playful swipe at Coldplay after the pop band’s jumbotron sparked a “kiss cam” scandal involving two senior employees at software company Astronomer.

A social media frenzy erupted when married CEO Andy Byron and his company’s chief people officer Kristin Cabot were shown embracing on the giant screen at Coldplay’s show in Boston last week.

“Either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked to the crowd, when the pair sought to escape the spotlight.

Byron has since tendered his resignation, while Cabot has been placed on leave pending the company’s internal investigation.

During Oasis’s fifth and final homecoming show at Heaton Park in Manchester, staged as part of their ongoing reunion tour, Britpop star Gallagher couldn’t help but offer his own thoughts on the controversy – telling fans that they “don’t need to worry” as they watched him and his older brother Noel perform.

“Right then, do we have any lovebirds in the house?” the 52-year-old asked, ahead of a rendition of their 1994 track “Slide Away”.

“Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f***ing camera s***.”

He continued: “Doesn’t matter to us who you’re f***ing mingling with, tingling with, fingering with… none of our f***ing business. But this one’s for the lovebirds anyway.”

The Coldplay kiss cam saga has become something of a viral meme, with fans at other music and sports events re-enacting the moment Byron and Cabot realised they were on camera, as Byron ducked out of view and Cabot covered her face with her hands.

Other musicians, including controversial country star Morgan Wallen, have taken to reassuring fans that they are “safe” at their concerts.

Astronomer released a statement over the weekend revealing that Byron had resigned.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding,” the company said.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.”

Viral video captured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, in an embrace. ( @calebu2/TMX )

The statement added: “Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI.

“While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not. We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems.”

Byron and Cabot have yet to comment publicly.

Meanwhile, Oasis’s record-breaking tour continues this week with their first London shows in 16 years, on Friday 25 July.

The rock band will play a further four nights at Wembley Stadium before heading to Edinburgh and Dublin, ahead of the international leg.

They will play two final UK shows at Wembley Stadium on 27 and 28 September.