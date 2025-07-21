Morgan Wallen tells fans they’re ‘safe’ with their ‘side chicks’ after Coldplay concert scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Country star Morgan Wallen poked fun at the Coldplay concert scandal at his own show over the weekend.

Wallen addressed the crowd inn Glendale, Arizona, just days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was seen in a loving embrace with the head of the company’s HR department on the “kiss cam” during a Coldplay concert.

“Anybody in here with their side chick or whatever, I think you’re safe here,” Wallen said with a shrug during a Friday night performance.

Video of the moment shared online showed Wallen, 32, continuing: “I don’t condone cheating … anymore.”

Wallen’s comments come days after the viral video showed Byron and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot awkwardly jumping out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a Jumbotron during Coldplay’s show in Boston Wednesday night.

Morgan Wallen addressed the Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal at his latest concert telling fans they were ‘safe’ at his show. ( Getty )

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot’s waist from behind, quickly let her go as his HR chief covered her face with her hands. He then crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.

Byron has since resigned and a company official reportedly told Axios that Cabot has also been put on leave pending an investigation.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company’s statement released Saturday read.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Wallen hasn’t been without his own controversies.

Most recently, he was seen leaving the Saturday Night Live stage prematurely after serving as the musical guest during an April show. Wallen quickly walked off the stage as the credits began to roll, rather than sticking around to talk to and congratulate the cast members until the broadcast ended, as most guests tend to do.

After the episode had aired, Wallen shared a photo on his Instagram Story showing a private jet on a runway, along with the caption: “Get me to God’s country.”

In the aftermath, it emerged that Wallen had refused to take part in a sketch about New York City, and he also started selling merch bearing the slogan: “Get me to God’s country.” The following week, Colin Jost joked about Wallen’s swift exit during Weekend Update.

In May, Wallen played down the incident. Asked if SNL had made him mad, he responded: “No. I was ready to go home. I’d been there all week.”