Country music star Morgan Wallen has dropped his new album, an extensive 37-track record, which has already broken a record.

Within hours of its Friday release, I’m The Problem had already become Spotify’s most-streamed country album in 2025 so far, the company announced.

Yet, despite its impressive early milestone, Wallen’s album hasn’t totally resonated with listeners, with one X user describing it as “Taylor Swift for dudes that wear trucker hats and peaked in high school.”

A second more plainly labeled it “trash,” while a third found that “Morgan Wallen’s voice and singing tone sound like the noise I imagine a cat makes once punched.”

“Morgan Wallen makes country music for people who don’t like country music,” another argued.

Others, however, hailed the album, with one fan declaring it had “no misses.”

open image in gallery Cover art for Morgan Wallen’s new album, ‘I’m The Problem’

“Morgan Wallen drops another masterpiece,” a second agreed.

I’m The Problem comes two years after the release of his 2023 album, One Thing At A Time. It features rising pop star Tate McRae, fellow country singer Eric Church, singer-songwriter HARDY, Grammy-winning artist Post Malone, and Nashville singer ERNEST.

open image in gallery Morgan Wallen released his new 37-track album, 'I'm the Problem' ( Getty Images for The T.J. Martell Foundation )

Though Wallen, 32, is considered one of the most commercially successful artists in the U.S., he has also been dogged by a string of scandals throughout his career.

Last month, the “Love Somebody” hitmaker returned to Saturday Night Live as the musical guest alongside host Oscar-winning Anora star Mikey Madison. As the credits began rolling, Wallen quickly walked off stage instead of staying behind to congratulate the cast members until the broadcast ended, as most guests usually do.

He then took to Instagram to share a photo from a plane window, alongside the caption: “Get me to God’s Country.”

Wallen’s behavior came under intense scrutiny, with viewers criticizing his swift exit as “tone-deaf.”

Sources close to Wallen, however, insisted that there was no ill intent behind his abrupt departure or subsequent social media post. It was also revealed that he had walked on and exited the stage the same way during rehearsals, and he may not have been thinking about the camera at the end of the broadcast.

The previous year, the “I Had Some Help” singer was arrested and charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanor after throwing a chair off the roof of a six-story Nashville bar.

Last December Wallen reached a plea deal with prosecutors, agreeing to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges. In exchange, his charges were reduced to two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment without a weapon. He was sentenced to spend seven days in a DUI education center and be under supervised probation for two years.

He later addressed the incident, writing on social media: “I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks.

“I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s [the Nashville bar]. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility,” he added. “I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe.”

I’m The Problem is out now.