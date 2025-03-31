Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Wallen has made headlines for his quick exit from the Saturday Night Live set.

The 31-year-old singer was a musical guest on Saturday’s episode of the live program, which featured Mikey Madison as the host.

As the show came to a close, the Anora star thanked Wallen, who hugged her before quickly walking off stage.

However, his exit came before the broadcast was officially over, as the end credits were just starting to roll. Meanwhile, Madison stayed on the stage, as she was hugging and chatting with SNL cast members — as most hosts and musical guests do at the end of each episode.

Following the episode, the “Cowgirls” singer shared a picture on his Instagram Story of a private jet on a runway. “Get me to God’s country,” he simply wrote in the caption.

On X, fans are criticizing Wallen for his behaviour.

open image in gallery Morgan Wallen has sparked controversy after walking off ‘SNL’ stage as credits are rolling ( NBC )

“Morgan Wallen proving once again he has ZERO self control...storming off the stage before the credits even rolled. Hope the tantrum was worth it because you'll NEVER be on SNL again,” one person wrote.

“Morgan Wallen is the first musical guest or host on SNL that I can recall who just walked off stage during 'goodnights' before the credits even started to roll,” another added.

A third wrote: “That was the strangest SNL ending credits I've ever seen? Stage empty...standing far behind them and Morgan Wallen just walking off before the credits even started rolling.”

Some people on social media also slammed Wallen for posting the photo of his private jet on Instagram.

“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the...petty loser s*** he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call,” one fan tweeted. “This & the tone-deaf private jet flaunt couldn’t be more lame & undercutting coming from a country star.”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Wallen for comment.

open image in gallery Morgan Wallen’s Instagram Story after his ‘SNL’ performance ( morganwallen / Instagram )

While on SNL last night, Wallen performed his song “I’m the Problem,” from his soon-to-be-released album of the same name. He also sang the song “Just in Case,” which is also from his new album.

Before last night, Wallen last appeared on SNL in December 2020. He was originally scheduled to host an episode of the show in October 2020, but was dropped from it after footage showed him partying without social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the videos, he was seen kissing girls and taking shots following a college football game.

“I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play, and that’s because of Covid protocols, which I understand,” he said in an IGTV video at the time. “I’m not positive for Covid but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams.”

In December, Wallen pleaded guilty to misdemeanour charges after chucking a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar, which nearly hit two cops. The “I Had Some Help” singer was held in a DUI education center for seven days. He will also be on supervised probation for two years.