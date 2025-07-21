Chris Martin warns Coldplay audience at first concert after ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Martin has done his best to make sure there would not be another incident with a “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert.

On Saturday night, Martin and his band performed at the Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, which was Coldplay’s first concert since Astronomer’s CEO Andy Bryon was and his company’s Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot, awkwardly jumped out of each other’s arms as they flashed up on a “kiss cam” during the band’s show in at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night.

During Saturday’s rendition of the band’s Music of the Spheres World Tour, Martin made sure to let the audience know when the cameras would be coming out, just in case they may have needed to prepare.

“We'd like to say hello to some of you in the crowd,” Martin told the stadium in a fan-recorded clip. “How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen.”

The band’s frontman then grinned and told fans, “So please, if you haven't done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

‘How we're gonna do that is we're gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen,’ Martin explained to the crowd on Saturday ( Getty Images )

The fan later wrote on X that no couples were shown during the jumbotron portion of the concert.

The comment came after Wednesday’s viral clip, shared on TikTok by user @instaagrace, where Martin can be heard saying, “Oh, look at these two” as the camera panned over to Byron and Cabot.

Byron, who had his arms wrapped around Cabot, quickly let her go as his coworker covered her face with her hands, and he crouched down, trying to hide from the camera.

“Oh, what...either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” Martin quipped as the pair ran away from where they were standing.

Following the release of the clip, Byron tendered his resignation on Saturday.

“As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” the company’s statement released Saturday reads.

“Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO. “

“Before this week, we were known as a pioneer in the DataOps space, helping data teams power everything from modern analytics to production AI. While awareness of our company may have changed overnight, our product and our work for our customers have not.

We’re continuing to do what we do best: helping our customers with their toughest data and AI problems,” the press release concluded.

A company official also reportedly told Axios that Cabot has also been put on leave pending their internal investigation.