After eight years in an on-off relationship, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson have reportedly broken up for good.

Martin, 48, and Johnson, 35, have been dating since 2017, a relationship that included a multiple-year engagement. However, it has often been overshadowed by breakup rumours.

This time it could be over for good.

“It feels final this time,” a source told People.

Two weeks ago, on 16 May, the pair were spotted in Malibu together, while earlier this year they held hands in India while Martin toured with Coldplay.

Last year representatives for the Madame Web actor denied that the couple had split after she was spotted without her emerald engagement ring. They told The Independent in August 2024 that the pair were still “happily together”.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both Johnson and Martin for comment.

While the couple didn’t publicly announce their engagement, Johnson has been seen regularly wearing the same emerald ring since 2020. Prior to their relationship, Martin was married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The former couple, who were married from 2003 to 2016, share two children: 20-year-old daughter Apple and 18-year-old son Moses.

Over the years, Johnson has shared details about her relationship with both Martin’s children and his ex-wife. When asked in an interview with Bustle back in March if she liked being a stepmother, she gushed over Apple and Moses.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” she said.

In October 2023, Paltrow opened up about her close bond with Johnson during a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories. “We’re actually very good friends,” the Iron Man star said. “I love her so much. She’s an adorable, wonderful person.”

In addition to her close relationship with Martin’s ex-wife, the Suspiria actor has also spoken out about how Martin helped her when she was depressed. During the 2023 Hope for Depression Research Foundation luncheon, she shared how the musician has been there for her through highs and lows.

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me, ‘Are you really struggling?’ and I said, ‘No?’” she recalled, reported Hello. “And he said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the musical,” Johnson said. “So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”