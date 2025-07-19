Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

What began as a light-hearted segment at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts took an unexpected turn this week, leading to a viral internet sensation.

During his customary "Jumbotron Song" at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, where lead singer Chris Martin playfully highlights audience members, the camera landed on a couple.

Initially seen cuddling and smiling, with the man's arms wrapped around the woman, their demeanour swiftly changed upon realising they were on the big screen.

Her jaw dropped, hands flew to her face, and she spun away, while he quickly ducked out of frame.

Martin, observing the sudden shyness, quipped to the crowd: "Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy."

The brief, awkward encounter quickly spread online, prompting the internet to delve into the mystery behind the couple's reaction.

Internet sleuths think they know who the people are

open image in gallery Coldplay are currently on the Music of the Spheres World Tour ( AP )

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the couple's identity.

But internet sleuths allege he is the chief executive officer of a US-based company, while she is the chief people officer — in other words, the head of human resources.

A spokesman for the company did not respond when asked to confirm the identities of the people shown on camera. But he said in an email that a statement circulating online that was attributed to the chief executive was a “fake from a clearly labeled parody account.”

The woman didn’t respond to a request for comment on LinkedIn. The man's LinkedIn page appeared to be deactivated, and no other way of contacting him could be immediately found.

A phone call to a number listed in an online directory under his name went straight to voicemail. Attempts to reach him through other numbers associated with his name in the directory were not successful.

A representative for Coldplay said the band had no comment.

Most concert venues warn attendees that they can be filmed

open image in gallery The Gillette Stadium was packed with Coldplay fans on Wednesday night ( Associated Press )

It’s easy to miss, but most concert venues have signs informing the audience that they could be filmed during the event.

Look for them on the walls when you arrive and around the bar areas or toilets. It’s common practice especially when bands like to use performances for music videos or concert films.

The venue in this case, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, also has a privacy policy online which states: “When you visit our location or attend or participate in an event at our location, we may capture your image, voice and/or likeness, including through the use of CCTV cameras and/or when we film or photograph you in a public location.”

Once captured, a moment can be shared widely

open image in gallery In the internet age, such videos — or ones taken on someone's smartphone — can quickly zip around the world.

This video rocketed around social media, as people speculated about why the couple dodged the camera.

Empathy for the pair and their families was mixed with plenty of snarky commentary and countless memes, with the fake statement from the chief executive generating a lot of additional vitriol.

And news reports said that the CEO's LinkedIn account was disabled after it was flooded by a wave of comments.