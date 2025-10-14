Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner has officially launched her music career with a feature on Terror Jr’s new song, “Fourth Strike,” released Monday night.

The media mogul, 28, is well-known for her reality TV and cosmetics endeavors. But now, she’s embracing another identity as the singer King Kylie, in a nod to her alter ego circa 2014-2016, when she was known for her edgier style.

The experimental pop group’s new single is a continuation of their song “Three Strikes,” which was featured in an ad campaign for Kylie Cosmetics lip glosses nearly 10 years ago.

Jenner can be heard on the bridge singing the lyrics: “I just wanna tell you, I'm sorry / Touch me, baby, tell me I'm your baby / Write your name all over my body.”

She then whispers at the end of the track: “King Kylie.”

Unfortunately for the reality star, fans were not overly supportive of her foray into music, with one writing on X: “How embarrassing king autotune.”

Kylie Jenner has released her first song under the moniker King Kylie ( Getty )

“Oh baby stick to the lip kits,” another advised, while a third agreed: “Oh great, just what the world needed Kylie Jenner thinking she’s a pop star now . Someone please tell her ‘vocal range’ doesn’t mean whispering over autotune in a makeup ad.”

“Kylie Jenner making music is the biggest recession indicator. nobody asked for that s***,” someone else said as another added: “Somebody take the mic away from Kylie Jenner.”

Jenner celebrated the song’s release with an Instagram post of images from the recording studio — as well as a video of her daughter, Stormi, seven, singing along — and a heartfelt caption about what led her to this moment.

“There was a little rumor 10 years ago that i was the one actually singing on 3 strikes,” she wrote. “It wasn’t me (wish it was) so i had the idea to come together for fourth strike and it would actually be ME FEATURED!”

Jenner went on to thank Terror Jr “for making another perfect song,” adding that she was “soooooo nervous but so grateful.”

As part of her King Kylie revival, Jenner announced Monday that a cosmetics collection bearing the same name will be released October 18.

“I’ve seen all your messages asking for a King Kylie collection, the fearless era that had a dream at just 17 years old! .. and that’s why I posted that tweet back in 2022. I wanted to give you exactly what you’ve been waiting for,” Jenner wrote on social media.

The Kylie Cosmetics website doesn’t offer up more details, stating only that the collection is set to include “best-selling formulas in iconic, limited-edition shades.”