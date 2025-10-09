Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard to star in Charli XCX’s A24 film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charli XCX has unveiled the cast for her A24 film The Moment.

The movie will be directed her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, from a script by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes “based on an original idea by Charli XCX.”

An Instagram post announced that the film will star Charli herself, along with a star-studded cast including Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou.

Rish Shah, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and A. G. Cook will also appear.

Little is yet known about the plot, beyond a brief synopsis stating that Charli will play off her real-life journey as a rising pop star in a role that sees her navigating “the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”

Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard are set to star with Charli XCX in 'The Moment' ( Getty )

The Moment is set to be released in 2026.

Charli XCX has been in the headlines this week after fans speculated that Taylor Swift’s new song “Actually Romantic” is a diss track aimed at her.

In the much-discussed and scrutinized track from new album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift opens with the lyrics: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.”

She later sings: “High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face…”

Many fans believe that this is Swift’s rebuttal of Charli’s song “Sympathy is a Knife” from her critically acclaimed 2024 album Brat.

Swift explained that the song is about a “one-sided, adversarial relationship,” in an audio breakdown of each song on her album for Amazon Music.

She described “Actually Romantic” as “a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea.”

“It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this.

“It’s actually pretty romantic if you really think about it.”