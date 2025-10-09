Kylie Jenner and Alexander Skarsgard to star in Charli XCX’s A24 film
Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou will also appear in ‘The Moment’
Charli XCX has unveiled the cast for her A24 film The Moment.
The movie will be directed her frequent collaborator Aidan Zamiri, from a script by Zamiri and Bertie Brandes “based on an original idea by Charli XCX.”
An Instagram post announced that the film will star Charli herself, along with a star-studded cast including Kylie Jenner, Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Rosanna Arquette, Kate Berlant and Jamie Demetriou.
Rish Shah, Arielle Dombasle, Hailey Benton Gates, Trew Mullen, Mel Ottenberg, Richard Perez, Isaac Powell, Tish Weinstock, Michael Workéyè, Shygirl and A. G. Cook will also appear.
Little is yet known about the plot, beyond a brief synopsis stating that Charli will play off her real-life journey as a rising pop star in a role that sees her navigating “the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.”
The Moment is set to be released in 2026.
Charli XCX has been in the headlines this week after fans speculated that Taylor Swift’s new song “Actually Romantic” is a diss track aimed at her.
In the much-discussed and scrutinized track from new album The Life of a Showgirl, Swift opens with the lyrics: “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave.”
She later sings: “High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face…”
Many fans believe that this is Swift’s rebuttal of Charli’s song “Sympathy is a Knife” from her critically acclaimed 2024 album Brat.
Swift explained that the song is about a “one-sided, adversarial relationship,” in an audio breakdown of each song on her album for Amazon Music.
She described “Actually Romantic” as “a song about realizing that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually, you’ve been living in their head rent-free and you had no idea.”
“It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this.
“It’s actually pretty romantic if you really think about it.”
