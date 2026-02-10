Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rock the Country Festival, Kid Rock’s country music tour that has been labeled a “MAGA fest,” has addressed the recent cancellation of their South Carolina stop after a series of artists dropped off the bill.

The multi-city festival, which was set to play in Anderson, South Carolina, on the weekend of July 25, announced it was cancelling the event after several performers, including rock band Shinedown, pulled out of the show. The weekend’s lineup was initially announced in January, touting big names like Kid Rock, Jason Aldean, Ludacris and Morgan Wade, along with Creed, Brantley Gilbert, Gretchen Wilson and Parmalee.

However, Ludacris and Morgan Wade dropped from the lineup due to fan backlash. After Shinedown announced their exit and cited concerns about creating “further division,” the fate of the South Carolina festival stop was sealed.

Festival organizers clarified the Anderson date cancellation in a statement to The Independent on Monday.

“Rock the Country was created to unite people together through music. Our lineups and our crowds reflect that sentiment — a wide range of voices, backgrounds, and stories that make up this country,” the festival said. “We’re truly disappointed we won’t be bringing the show to Anderson. Our fans work hard for their money, and we refuse to put on a show that doesn’t meet the standard they deserve.”

open image in gallery Kid Rock's MAGA-friendly country festival has addressed its South Carolina cancellation in a statement ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Rock the Country's original lineup for Anderson, South Carolina, included Shinedown, Ludacris, Creed and Brantley Gilbert among other artists ( Rock the Country )

The statement continued, “Our focus remains where it’s always been: Supporting our artists, honoring our fans, and delivering unforgettable nights throughout the country. The shows ahead represent the heart of what Rock the Country stands for: music, community, and pride in where we come from. Loving America isn’t political; it’s who we are.”

Rock the Country was scheduled to run for two days per venue in eight towns across the U.S. from May 1 to September 21. Now with South Carolina out of the picture, the tour will stop in seven states before ending September 12 in Hamburg, New York.

The festival, first launched in 2024 by controversial country star Kid Rock, has stopped in Anderson for the past two years.

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns previously said in a statement about the cancellation, “Anderson County has been proud to host Rock the Country for the past two years. The event was a huge success drawing tens of thousands of visitors, making a multi-million-dollar economic impact on the Upstate. An event of this caliber proved what a great venue and exceptional hospitality we have here in Anderson County. Of course, we are disappointed that Rock the Country will not return to Anderson this year.”

Fans who purchased tickets to the Anderson shows can either transfer them to another Rock the Country stop and receive a $50 merchandise voucher or request a full refund via email.