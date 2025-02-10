Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West’s X account seems to have been handed a “sensitive content” warning, which appears both on his main account and on several of his posts.

The controversial rapper’s account was bombarded with a series of antisemitic posts, along with other offensive slurs, on Friday (7 February).

West, now known as Ye, wrote hateful statements including “I’m a Nazi,” and “I don’t like or trust no Jewish person, and this is completely sober with no Hennessy” in a string of all-caps statements.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2022, has since continued to post from the platform as figures including Friends star David Schwimmer called on X owner Elon Musk to ban him permanently.

On Sunday, as the 2025 Super Bowl was underway, West continued to post from his X account as users noticed a “sensitive content” warning had appeared.

A message on his account said, “Caution: This profile may include potentially sensitive content.”

Further warnings were placed over all of the images and videos on West’s account.

Other users reported that they were unable to find West’s account while searching for it on the platform.

The Independent has contacted X representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Kanye West's X account appears with a content warning ( X/screengrab )

“This is so 2022,” said Schwimmer over the weekend. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr Musk.”

He continued: “Kanye West has 32.7 million followers on your platform, X. That’s twice as many people than the number of Jews in existence.”

“His sick hate speech results in REAL LIFE violence against Jews,” the actor argued. “I don’t know what’s worse, the fact that he identifies as a Nazi (which implies he wants to exterminate ALL marginalized communities including his own) or the fact that there is not sufficient OUTRAGE to remove and ban him from all social media at this point.”

“Silence is complicity,” he added.

open image in gallery David Schwimmer urged Elon Musk to ban West from the platform ( Getty )

West’s antisemitism controversy erupted in December 2022 after he said he “liked Hitler” during an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show Infowars.

West, who had recently been dropped by brands including Adidas, GAP and Balenciaga following a string of antisemitic comments, repeatedly praised the Nazi leader during his appearance on the show.

In a statement at the time, Adidas branded the remarks “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”, adding that they “violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness”.

A year later, he apologised to the Jewish community for his remarks. However, he appeared to backtrack on this apology in February 2024 when he released his album Vultures.

West, 47, was involved in a controversy at the Grammys last week when he appeared with his wife Bianca Censori, who removed her coat to reveal she was wearing nothing but a sheer mini-dress.

West recently announced that he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he is autistic.