Super Bowl halftime show 2025 live: Kendrick Lamar performs Drake diss Not Like Us
Kendrick Lamar joined by SZA as celebrities including Paul McCartney join fans at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans
Kendrick Lamar is headlining the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show tonight, with pop star Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Lamar is being joined onstage by his frequent collaborator SZA. While details of his performance are still being kept under wraps, it is widely expected that his Drake diss track “Not Like Us” will be on the setlist.
Grammy-winning New Orleans native Jon Batiste performed the national anthem.
Viewers will get to take part in some celebrity spotting as Swift has been joined in her box by some celebrity friends. However, her longtime pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to have skipped the event.
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump is also in attendance.
This year’s event is taking place in New Orleans on Sunday 9 February from 6.30pm EST / 11.30pm GMT. Fox is broadcasting the game in the US, while UK-based viewers can tune in for free on ITV1 or ITVX.
PICTURES: Kendrick Lamar headlines the Super Bowl halftime show
"Mr Lamar! Do you really know how to play the game?"
A challenge from Mr Jackson prompts Kendrick to launch into a bouncing rendition of “Stay Humble”, with his dancers dressed in the colours of the American flag. Subtle political statement?
It's Samuel L Jackson!
An early guest cameo from the one and only Samuel L Jackson as Kendrick opens while perched on top of a sports car (sorry I don’t know what one) surrounded by dancers pouring out of said car.
Kendrick Lamar to take to the stage any minute now
Some respite for the Chiefs with halftime imminent, it’s not looking good...
Kendrick Lamar is about to take to the stage for his hugely anticipated halftime show.
PICTURES: Patrick Mahomes looks grim-faced as Eagles batter Chiefs
