Kanye West booked for European concert this summer after issuing antisemitism apology

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, is set to perform his first European concert in over a decade, according to organisers, following a public apology for a series of antisemitic remarks. The controversial rapper will take to the stage in the Netherlands in June, marking a significant return to the continent.

The 48-year-old is scheduled to perform at Vitesse Arnhem’s Gelredome football stadium in the Dutch city on June 6. This will be followed by a second show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on July 18.

While organisers are billing these as his first European concerts in over a decade, Ye headlined Glastonbury Festival in 2015, performing hits such as “Power”, “Stronger” and “Black Skinhead” – a set that was briefly interrupted by a stage invader – and a shortened rendition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.“ He also brought his Sunday Service Collective choir to Paris in 2020 as part of the city’s fashion week.

The announcement comes after Ye issued a public apology for a number of statements concerning Nazis, Adolf Hitler, and Jewish people. The apology, published as an advert in US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, saw him state he was not seeking "sympathy or a free pass" but aimed to earn public forgiveness. He also extended an apology to the black community, acknowledging he had let them down.

open image in gallery Ye met with a New York rabbi in November and told him he was ‘taking accountability’ for his past actions ( X/Rabbi_Pinto_Official )

Ye attributed his past behaviour to a bipolar diagnosis, which he said stemmed from a car crash 25 years ago. He stated: "In that fractured state (of his bipolar diagnosis), I gravitated toward the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika, and even sold T-shirts bearing it. One of the difficult aspects of having bipolar type-1 are the disconnected moments, many of which I still cannot recall, that lead to poor judgment and reckless behaviour that (often) feels like an out-of-body experience. I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment, and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people."

He added: "To the black community, which held me down through all of the highs and lows and the darkest of times. The black community is, unquestionably, the foundation of who I am. I am so sorry to have let you down. I love us." He also mentioned: "In early 2025, I fell into a four-month long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behaviour that destroyed my life. As the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times I didn’t want to be here any more."

These apologies follow a period of significant controversy for the artist. Last May, Ye released a single titled “Heil Hitler”, and faced widespread criticism for posting antisemitic tweets and controversially describing slavery as "a choice". The fallout led to Adidas, which produced his Yeezy trainers, severing ties with the rapper in 2022. The sportswear giant subsequently donated more than 150 million dollars (£117 million) to anti-hate groups.

open image in gallery Kanye poses in Swastika chain with right wing influencer Nick Fuentes ( Kanye West )

Despite the controversies, Ye remains a prominent figure in music, boasting three UK number one singles and three UK number one albums.

Pre-registration for the presale of Ye’s European return is available from Tuesday via the official channels of GelreDome and organiser J.Noah. The presale is scheduled to commence on February 12 at 9am, with the general sale following on February 13 at 9am.

A spokesperson for the Gelredome expressed anticipation for the event, stating: "We look forward to welcoming Ye to GelreDome. This is an event of international scale and a special moment for Dutch audiences, we expect significant demand."